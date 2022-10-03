Read full article on original website
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Idaho dispute could lead to Supreme Court ruling affecting agriculture
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A dispute over whether an Idaho couple can build a new home near a lake close to the U.S. border with Canada could have a huge impact on agriculture throughout the country. The dispute has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this...
Biden signs bill to avert shutdown, send $12B more to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight Friday. The bill passed the...
🎥Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted...
Biden approves $625 million additional assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator indicated he will take the job — meaning he will likely resign in the coming weeks. The school said in a...
Kendall Stanley: A word, please
Words matter, but how they are responded to is what matters. Recently the former guy said Mitch McConnell must have a “death wish” by cooperation on some Democratic sponsored bills and then went off on McConnell’s wife, Elain Chao, calling her McConnell’s “China-loving wife, Coco Chow.” Chao just happens to have been Trump’s transportation...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
