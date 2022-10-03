ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Utilities Department, Director Position Created

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jWaP_0iK3ag6l00
Manchester Town Hall (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

MANCHESTER – The Township Council formed a new department of utilities and created the position of utilities director during a recent meeting.

Business Administrator Brandon Umba explained that “about a year ago when I started here in the township the mayor had directed me to review the Department of Public Works and utilities and under that review, there were 18 employees and that does include the director of public works and when those two departments were merged and currently under the structure, we have 11.”

“No foremen are currently employed and out of those employees we only have one that has a level II license and you need a level III license to run a department so with that we are using Water Resource Management, which is a private company in order to have a licensed operator for the town,” Umba added.

Umba said, “the regulatory officer before was the person that upheld the license and under our current contracts that person has to make a thousand dollars less (per year) than the director of public works and the utility superintendent – so $2,000 less since they are beneath that person.

“We are trying to get someone with a level III license and it is very difficult to get someone under that structure. We have interviewed individuals to try and be a regulatory officer for the town but it hasn’t panned out,” Umba added.

The business administrator said the recommendation of the administration was to create a director of utilities “which is something we had prior to 2016 and I explained to council members that there is no shortage of things that need to be done in the water and sewer department.”

Councilman Craig Wallis cast the lone vote opposing the ordinance that established the new position. He said after the meeting that he voted against it as he felt it was unnecessary expense. “This is not going to save us money it is going to increase expenses.”

Repainting Water Tank

During a later meeting the Council passed a resolution authorizing execution of a change order for Allied Painting Inc. for the painting of the water storage tank on Route 37. Umba said this was being paid for by a Department of Transportation grant. “It was under budget.”

He noted that in a resolution that increased fees in the Recreation Department the “only fee that is increasing is the tumbling class and that is from the tumbling school – not us – they contract with us and it is for $10 so it isn’t that the township is increasing fees.”

Health Needs

Councilman James Vaccaro missed three council meetings during the summer due to illness in his family, including his own bout with COVID-19. Due to his recent illness the councilman enhanced his message for residents to maintain COVID-19 health protocols and for the administration to “aggressively pursue a hospital or village type medical center or a hospital sponsored primary care and wellness facility to be housed in Manchester Township.”

“These facilities are now being built in various parts of Ocean County and Monmouth County. Why not Manchester Township? As I’ve said before this facility would be well supported and available to residents of adjacent townships, boroughs and towns. No one should travel great distances to receive superior medical care,” the councilman added.

He said that such an addition would net the community “a great ratable with the expectation of attracting medical and professional businesses as well as professionals that would relocate and move into Manchester Township.”

Proposed Park

Vaccaro also noted his attendance along with Council President Joan Brush at a recent public hearing held at the Manchester Library and hosted by the Ocean County Parks and Recreation Department. The hearing concerned a proposed regional Ocean County Park that would exist on land along Route 571 in Manchester Township.

“The meeting was sparsely attended and provided facts about the project and allowed for the public to express their individual concerns and opinions about the project,” Vaccaro said.

“I asked for the County Commissioners give consideration to add a dog park to the project since the residents of the east section of Manchester now take their dogs to Robert Miller Airport as it has the closest public dog park,” the councilman added, saying the proposed park was being further reviewed following the input provided from those who spoke during the forum.

He noted it was also pending Pinelands Commission approvals. Vaccaro also said that a species study, traffic study and potential further public sessions were ahead for the proposed park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: School Buses Speeding

JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
JACKSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Grants Three Cannabis Operating Licenses

LAKEHURST – Borough officials named three businesses who will operate cannabis facilities in the community during a recent council meeting. Mayor Harry Robbins, Council President Steven Oglesby and Councilman Brian DiMeo made up the borough Cannabis Committee and made the determination. Right now, the Borough is allowing one retail on Route 70 (B-2 Zone).
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Township Reports Flood Prevention Measures

BRICK – Township officials updated the public on what measures have been taken to reduce flood insurance for residents. As part of the township’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System (CRS), Brick’s Floodplain Management Committee must submit an annual review on the progress it has made on implementing a number of initiatives.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resource Management#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Utilities Department#The Township Council#Business Administrator
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Senior Programs Receive Increased Funding

OCEAN COUNTY – Senior programs in the county will be receiving added funds that will allow them to increase their services. Such services range from home delivered meals to caregiver support for seniors. The county will earmark federal and state funds to help maintain and increase their programs according to Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari who serves as chairman of the Office of Senior Services.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past

LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Officials: Changes Will Make Roads More Safe

TOMS RIVER – New traffic ordinances passed by the governing body all appear to have a recurring theme. Hopes that additional regulations will curtail pedestrian and motor vehicle collisions remain a paramount concern. Those who live on Silver Beach Road should appreciate new stop signs designed to slow traffic...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Carnival Raised Funds For Local Schools

BAYVILLE – Brick & Central’s Summertime Carnival served as a fundraiser for schools in both areas. Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides sent a letter to the beneficiaries of the night, which included parent teacher associations from Ocean Gate, Bayville, Clara B. Worth, H&M Potter, Berkeley Township Elementary, Central Regional and Brick as well as the Island Heights Foundation.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy