247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
247Sports
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Small Forward from Fairfax, VA will choose from Duke Maryland Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four, Harris said. “Each school has...
Five-star running back includes Tennessee on list of favorites
Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of the nation's top running backs in the 2024 class. Five-star junior running back Jerrick Gibson of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., released a list of his top 12 college choices in a post Tuesday on his Instagram account, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's considering.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains how STAR Javon Bullard handled suspension
The Georgia Bulldogs were down a starter last week when STAR Javon Bullard was held out following an arrest the previous weekend. Based on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's perspective, Bullard handled his suspension in a professional manner. Smart told reporters on Monday that the team was “expecting to get...
BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky
Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision
Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee ties, Vols' offense on SEC teleconference
Coming off its lone open date of the season, Tennessee is set to travel to LSU for the first time in more than a decade. The eighth-ranked Vols will look to build on their unbeaten start against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Kansas State at Iowa State: How the Cyclones rated as recruits
From how Iowa State stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Iowa State Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
What Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher said about Alabama, Jalen Milroe
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was the ninth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Fisher was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Our kids have had a great, upbeat attitude...
How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs. Tennessee
Brian Kelly accomplished several firsts early on in his tenure at LSU. The first-year headman lost his first game against Florida State, won his first the following week in Tiger Stadium, notched his first SEC win the next week then added his first road win two weeks later. On Saturday,...
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State
Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
Tennessee’s depth chart for LSU game
After getting an open date to get some players healthy and look back on the good and bad from its first 4-0 start in six years, Tennessee is back at it in SEC play to start their October slate and a run of eight games in as many weeks. The eighth-ranked Vols have a tough road opener in conference against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN) – the Tigers have won four in a row since losing their opener and won their first two SEC games against Mississippi State and Auburn. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
