247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Five-star running back includes Tennessee on list of favorites

Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of the nation's top running backs in the 2024 class. Five-star junior running back Jerrick Gibson of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., released a list of his top 12 college choices in a post Tuesday on his Instagram account, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky

Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision

Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kansas State at Iowa State: How the Cyclones rated as recruits

From how Iowa State stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Iowa State Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
AMES, IA
247Sports

How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs. Tennessee

Brian Kelly accomplished several firsts early on in his tenure at LSU. The first-year headman lost his first game against Florida State, won his first the following week in Tiger Stadium, notched his first SEC win the next week then added his first road win two weeks later. On Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State

Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Tennessee’s depth chart for LSU game

After getting an open date to get some players healthy and look back on the good and bad from its first 4-0 start in six years, Tennessee is back at it in SEC play to start their October slate and a run of eight games in as many weeks. The eighth-ranked Vols have a tough road opener in conference against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN) – the Tigers have won four in a row since losing their opener and won their first two SEC games against Mississippi State and Auburn. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

