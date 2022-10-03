ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Melts Down After Loss to Colts

WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ...
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Broncos-Colts Ending Brought Back Super Bowl Memories for Richard Sherman

Broncos-Colts ending brought back Patriots memories for Richard Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Richard Sherman had seen that movie before. The NFL analyst for Amazon was...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Vikings#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nfl#American Football#Sports#The New York Giants#Usc
NBC Chicago

Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings

Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD

Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson Returns to Practice

Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after David Montgomery returned to practice, the Bears got another boost. Jaylon Johnson was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday, after missing the last six practices with a quadriceps injury. He’s officially doubtful to play this Sunday against the Vikings, but it’s still an improvement.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy