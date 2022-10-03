Read full article on original website
Related
Giants' Daniel Jones Without Game Status, Will Start Vs. Packers in London
Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5. Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham...
Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Among Fastest 2022 NFL Players Using Next Gen Stats
Breaking down fastest 2022 NFL players using Next Gen Stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. How fast do you have to be to make it to the NFL? This is a question that many rookies have to consider on their trek to making it to the big leagues. The...
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Melts Down After Loss to Colts
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ...
Broncos-Colts Ending Brought Back Super Bowl Memories for Richard Sherman
Broncos-Colts ending brought back Patriots memories for Richard Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Richard Sherman had seen that movie before. The NFL analyst for Amazon was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Justin Fields' Big Chance Highlights Things to Watch in Bears Vs. Vikings
Fields' big chance among things to watch in Bears vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After four games, the Bears are about where we expected, sitting at 2-2 entering Sunday's Week 5 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus' club has one...
Exclusive Interview: Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart Preview Indiana-Michigan Matchup
Big Noon Kickoff analysts Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart give a players' perspective on what Indiana football needs to do to slow down No. 4-ranked Michigan. Watch the full exclusive interviews, or read the transcript summary of their best comments.
Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD
Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson Returns to Practice
Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after David Montgomery returned to practice, the Bears got another boost. Jaylon Johnson was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday, after missing the last six practices with a quadriceps injury. He’s officially doubtful to play this Sunday against the Vikings, but it’s still an improvement.
Why Bears See Justin Fields-Darnell Mooney Miss as Good Play That Can Be Great
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – By now, you've seen the play. Everyone has seen Justin Fields not hit a wide-open Darnell Mooney for what could have been a touchdown in the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mooney explained that he ran the...
David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury
David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Justin Fields Explains Play Where He Didn't Hit Wide-Open Darnell Mooney
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It's easy to take a snapshot of one play of an NFL game and criticize the quarterback for not hitting an open receiver. Of course, there's more context needed to properly judge the play that was or wasn't made. For Bears quarterback Justin Fields, not throwing...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0