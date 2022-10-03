Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football: D'Alonzo kicks Rose past Conley
The 2022 collegiate and NFL seasons have been marred by missed kicks in crucial situations, as teams either live by their kickers or die by them. For J.H. Rose, it was the former Friday night, as Will D’Alonzo split the uprights on a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left to lift the Rampants to a 24-21 win over crosstown rival D.H. Conley. While Rose and Conley have had a...
more955.com
South Dakota prep volleyball scores from Tuesday, October 4th
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-12, 25-5, 25-11 Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24, 26-24 Bon Homme def. Freeman, 16-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-21, 25-14 Canistota def. Menno, 27-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 Castlewood def. Florence/Henry, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 Chester...
Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish
Final Score: NHS- 27 PHS- 21 Nolensville (8-0) stays undefeated as they beat Page (7-1) to take a commanding lead in the region. This game started out slow but picked up pace as time passed in this contest. The first quarter would end with a score of 0-0. The only action came from an Eric […] The post Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Blanchard gets TD pass on final play to stun rival Tuttle, 30-28
By Tim Willert Photo of Blanchard's Jaxon Laminack TUTTLE - Blanchard's defense needed a stop in the worst way. The Lions were leading Tuttle, 24-21, with about two minutes left in Friday's matchup of Class 4A-2 leaders. The Tigers were moving the ball and had reached their opponent's ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scorebook Live
North Crowley remains undefeated after comeback win over Boswell
In a battle of unbeatens, short-handed North Crowley used a second-half surge to knock off Boswell 17-14 on Friday night in a Texas high school football game. The Panthers, who were missing three players in the first half due to suspension, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in ...
Photos: Big game-tested Eastside Catholic survives Garfield test in Metro League clash
SEATTLE - Jayden Reyes caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Brady McKelheer early in the third quarter, and second-ranked Eastside Catholic broke away for a 30-10 victory over No. 8 Garfield on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Eastside Catholic-Garfield ...
Comments / 0