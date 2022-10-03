ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

The Daily Reflector

High School Football: D'Alonzo kicks Rose past Conley

The 2022 collegiate and NFL seasons have been marred by missed kicks in crucial situations, as teams either live by their kickers or die by them. For J.H. Rose, it was the former Friday night, as Will D’Alonzo split the uprights on a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left to lift the Rampants to a 24-21 win over crosstown rival D.H. Conley. While Rose and Conley have had a...
GREENVILLE, NC
more955.com

South Dakota prep volleyball scores from Tuesday, October 4th

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-12, 25-5, 25-11 Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24, 26-24 Bon Homme def. Freeman, 16-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-21, 25-14 Canistota def. Menno, 27-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 Castlewood def. Florence/Henry, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 Chester...
EDUCATION
Wilson County Source

Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish

Final Score: NHS- 27 PHS- 21 Nolensville (8-0) stays undefeated as they beat Page (7-1) to take a commanding lead in the region. This game started out slow but picked up pace as time passed in this contest. The first quarter would end with a score of 0-0. The only action came from an Eric […] The post Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Scorebook Live

North Crowley remains undefeated after comeback win over Boswell

In a battle of unbeatens, short-handed North Crowley used a second-half surge to knock off Boswell 17-14 on Friday night in a Texas high school football game.   The Panthers, who were missing three players in the first half due to suspension, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in ...
FORT WORTH, TX

