The Payments Association, which celebrates innovation and collaboration across the payments industry, has today announced the winners of its 15th annual PAY360 Awards. Held at JW Marriot Grosvenor House Hotel, London, and attended by more than 850 of the most senior executives from across the payments value chain, it is the most prestigious payments ceremony in the UK. While this years’ PAY360 awards received a large volume of submissions, from over 30 countries, the deserving winners truly reflect the innovation in today’s payments sector. All 106 finalists demonstrated the highest quality across the wider payments industry, including financial inclusion, open banking and mobile payments.

