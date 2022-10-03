Read full article on original website
British Patient Capital commits €25m to Finch Capital’s Fund III
British Patient Capital has committed €25m to Finch Capital’s Europe Fund III, which has reached a final close. UK and Netherlands-based venture capital firm Finch Capital’s latest vehicle will target European fintech companies with high growth potential, and is British Patient Capital’s first commitment to a dedicated fintech fund. It will look to invest €2m-10m per company, acquiring significant minority stakes in scale-up businesses with €2m-10m in revenues. As with previous funds, Finch plans to back 15-20 European start-ups, targeting liquidity three to five years post-investment, over the fund’s three-year initial investment lifespan.
The Payments Association Announces and Honours the 2022 PAY360 Awards Winners
The Payments Association, which celebrates innovation and collaboration across the payments industry, has today announced the winners of its 15th annual PAY360 Awards. Held at JW Marriot Grosvenor House Hotel, London, and attended by more than 850 of the most senior executives from across the payments value chain, it is the most prestigious payments ceremony in the UK. While this years’ PAY360 awards received a large volume of submissions, from over 30 countries, the deserving winners truly reflect the innovation in today’s payments sector. All 106 finalists demonstrated the highest quality across the wider payments industry, including financial inclusion, open banking and mobile payments.
Sage brings Sage Intacct to Namibia, Botswana and Mauritius
Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses, launched Sage Intacct in Namibia, Botswana and Mauritius today. The award-winning cloud financial management solution provides finance teams with the insights and automation they need to keep pace with the demands of running a business in an ever-expanding digital environment.
Emerging Market Economies Turn to Money Transfers From Expats – Bangladesh Up 12%, Pakistan Up 8%
Economies in emerging market countries have seen a significant increase in overseas workers sending money home this year, shows research by ACE Money Transfer, a leading online remittance provider. Data compiled by ACE Money Transfer shows that several major emerging market economies have seen a significant rise in money transfers,...
HSBC launches HSBC Trade Solutions
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. While making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems. Developed in partnership...
The Fintech Fix – October 5th 2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix on October 5th 2022, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
CWallet Partners with M2P to Launch Pre-paid and Multicurrency Cards in Qatar
CWallet, an award-winning Qatar-based payment processing fintech startup, has partnered with M2P Fintech, Asia’s largest API infrastructure company, to enable prepaid and multi-currency cards in Qatar. This partnership is aimed at promoting financial technology intelligence, financial inclusion, and services not only to the unbanked majority but also to Qatar residents, citizens, and businesses.
Finboot Moves Premesis Joining Cardiff’s New Tech Cluster
Finboot today announces it has become one of the latest tech companies to join Cardiff’s newest dedicated tech and innovation hub, Campus. Finboot joins Delio, WeGetDesign and Oxford PharmaGenesis by relocating to this unique, modern office environment in Windsor Place, becoming part of a rapidly expanding technology and innovation community in the heart of Cardiff, in close proximity to Queen Street Station and various social amenities.
