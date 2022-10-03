Read full article on original website
How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more
Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
Overwatch 2 Game Director accidentally leaks details about Season 2’s tank hero
Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller revealed a bit more than he probably intended to about the next hero scheduled to release in Season 2. After many years, Overwatch 2 is finally playable. Despite a series of major hiccups at launch including two massive DDoS attacks that hammered the game’s servers, things have stabilized and players can enjoy the game.
Overwatch 2 chat bug is buying skins without players even realizing
An Overwatch 2 chat bug is causing players to accidentally purchase skins, leaving them with purchases that can’t be refunded. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. So far, there have been a number of server problems and other issues that have stopped players from accessing the game. However, a new chat-related bug is proving to be one of the most frustrating.
MarkZ proposes new Worlds format that removes play-ins entirely
LCS analyst Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman has proposed a brand-new Worlds format that’ll remove the need for the Play-Ins stage entirely. The Worlds 2022 Group Stage is just about to kick off following the conclusion of Play-Ins, and once again the League of Legends community is on the topic of whether or not we need to see future changes to the tournament format.
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
Pokemon Go Dratini Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move & Shiny Dratini
Pokemon Go has announced the return of Community Day Classic by bringing back Dratini this November. Here’s everything we know. In early 2022, Niantic revealed a new spin on the monthly Community Day events where they brought back some of the game’s most iconic Pokemon for a spotlight.
Veteran League caster Pastrytime announces LCS departure
After casting League of Legends for over a decade, Julian ‘Pastrytime’ Carr announced that he would be retiring from the LCS after his final cast of the 2022 Worlds Play-Ins on October 4. After a career spanning ten years, multiple regions, and his fair share of international events,...
Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist. Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements. Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking...
Apex Legends datamine reveals secret Titanfall weapon added in Collection Event
An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered that a powerful Titanfall weapon was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and while the major update added Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and of course the massive level cap increase, the community now has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.
Overwatch 2 players flame Blizzard over “greedy” Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 players have hit out at Blizzard over the expensive nature of the Battle Pass, claiming that it is the “greediest” implementation of the system. Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth, but following on from the server issues and bugs, players have now turned their anger toward the Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass enables players to level up, claim new cosmetics, and unlock new heroes like Kiriko.
How to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2
With 35 Overwatch 2 characters available to play as from launch, there are plenty of heroes to try and unlock. Here’s how you can get a full roster of heroes. Everyone has their favorite hero when it comes to Overwatch, but not all characters are available at the beginning of Overwatch 2. Thankfully, most of them aren’t too hard to unlock, all they take is a little dedication and quite a bit of gameplay.
Pokemon Go Season of Light spawns make shiny hunting miserable
Shiny hunting has become a favorite hobby for many Pokemon enthusiasts, but the spawns during Pokemon Go’s Season of Light events have made this favored pass time miserable. Pokemon fans often claim that Pokemon Go is the “easiest” game to find and catch Shinies, and to an extent that’s true. The base odds of finding a Shiny in the latest mainline titles is 1/4096, although players can raise them to as little as 1/3 (USUM Ultra Wormholes) if they put in enough effort.
Apex Legends dev shuts down requests for Loba bracelet buffs
An Apex Legends dev has shut down calls for a buff to Loba’s bracelet, claiming they don’t want the “loot specialist to also be a top-tier skirmisher.”. Always on the hunt for the next upgrade in Apex Legends, Loba’s kit is centered around securing the best loot for her and her squad.
Apex Legends pro Mande calls out Twitch over “scam” earnings
During an Apex Legends stream, Mande discovered how little he was earning via Twitch ads compared to his less popular peers, who were apparently making around twice as much as he did – despite having far less viewers on average. Twitch streaming is seen as a lucrative career, where...
Pokemon custom rule set gives an easy alternative to Nuzlocke challenge
A Pokemon fan shared their own custom rule set, which provided unique playthrough rules while also being far less difficult than the popularized Nuzlocke challenge. With its formulaic, turn-based combat and structure, Pokemon games might not always offer a reason for a second playthrough. As a result, members of the...
FIFA 23 October 5 update patch notes: Dribbling, penalty & referee changes
FIFA 23’s first live tuning update patch notes bring with them some major gameplay changes barely two weeks after the game’s release. The latest FIFA title launched on September 26, 2022. FIFA 23 marks the last installment in the series to be developed by EA. The game includes brand new features, an expanded look at women’s football, and much more.
Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them
Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
Spanish giants KOI enter LEC through Rogue partnership
KOI and Rogue have announced their partnership on October 6, after months of reporting that the two were set to combine forces, which has led to the Spanish organization taking over Rogue’s LEC spot. KOI, founded by Ibai Llanos, one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world,...
What is sniping in FIFA 23? Ultimate Team trading tactic explained
The recent release of FIFA 23 has plenty of players curious about ‘sniping’. Here, we run through what the phrase means, break down how Ultimate Team players do it and discuss EA’s stance on it. The release of a new FIFA means Ultimate Team players are scrambling...
Clockwork Zenyatta Overwatch 2: How to unlock
The first batch of legendary League skins have been released in Overwatch 2, among them is the highly desired Clockwork Zenyatta skin. Here’s how you can unlock it. The release of Overwatch 2 has brought plenty of new and seasoned players back into the chaos of battle. With them come some new heroes for you to enjoy along with some brand new legendary League skins like the Overwatch 2 Clockwork Zenyatta skin.
