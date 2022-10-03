Read full article on original website
. ...
4d ago
Sure hope the family was notified before the article was posted. I understand putting a photo on it, but not where you can read the tag.
Reply
2
Related
WTOK-TV
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian. SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General. Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was...
Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday. The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday. Chief Randall Davis and the...
WTOK-TV
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
WTOK-TV
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian. Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday. Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks. Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021. At the time, Macon Police...
Mississippi man dies from injuries suffered in weekend wreck
A Mississippi has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend two-vehicle wreck. At approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a two-vehicle wreck on Arlington Drive. Deputies arrived to find one vehicle with two occupants, both of whom had suffered...
WTOK-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen. Sergeant Brett Ayers spoke to KTRE and said in efforts to keep those spaces available and educate the public, volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team and Nacogdoches Police Department created the handicap project in 2019.
Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services’ bus makes stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood donation bus made a stop in Meridian Thursday evening. Mississippi Blood Services’ Mobile Unit was at the Walmart on Highway 19. Charlie Dillon, the Donor Tech Supervisor, and other staff gave out free Halloween t-shirts and gift cards to blood donors for lending a helping hand to others.
wxxv25.com
18-year-old and juvenile charged with two counts of commercial burglary in Long Beach
On October 4th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department arrested 18 year old Jamarcus Rackley, of Meridian, MS and a juvenile also from Meridian and charged both suspects with 2 counts of Commercial Burglary. The charges stem from an investigation where the Long Beach Police Department received two separate alarm...
Neshoba Democrat
Window shot out of local business
A shooting into a business on Weyerhaeuser Street over the weekend is under investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. Lyons said a window was reported shot out at Glassworx Inc.,1163 Weyerhaeuser Street, on Monday morning when the business opened. The incident is believed to have happened sometime on Saturday, Oct. 1.
WTOK-TV
Progress continues at Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you might’ve noticed the progress being made at the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex just off 22nd Ave. over the last several weeks. “Once the building started going vertical, everybody going by started seeing what was happening,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.
wcbi.com
Two teenagers arrested for taking weapons to school
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons. One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic...
Neshoba Democrat
Man blames overgrown weeds for wreck
A concerned citizen told county supervisors that overgrown weeds and brush at intersections throughout the county pose a threat to motorists after his wife was involved in a wreck last week near Dixon. The citizen, Brad Goss, said his wife, Amelia, was involved in a wreck at the intersection of...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
WTOK-TV
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
Comments / 1