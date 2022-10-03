Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Related
WMBF
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach community kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police officers are conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White after one person was stabbed. According to MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest, the stabbing took place at the Community Kitchen. One person with an apparent stab wound was taken to...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said. The driver of the car is believed […]
WMBF
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. The...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect. Tru Jamal Lee, 26, is wanted in connection with a shooting Aug. 30 in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Police said Lee is considered “armed and dangerous” due to the nature of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be distributed in Grand Strand communities
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers in Grand Strand communities. According to the report, flyers are sealed in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning. GCSO said deputies have responded and...
Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
Injuries reported in crash on Highway 501 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Friday in a crash on Highway 501 in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Drive, according to SCHP. Injuries have been reported in the crash. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras in the […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton spared significant damage from Ian
Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say a man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from a 15th-floor balcony at the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
WMBF
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
Myrtle Beach man quits job to help people in Florida after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Alastar Cogan lived in Cape Coral for two years. When he saw the devastation in the place he once called home, he knew he wanted to do what he could to help. He packed up a 1996 Chevy crane, six deep sea batteries and a 25-foot Gooseneck trailer, and he […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
WBTV
Race and Hurricanes: The history of Atlantic Beach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian’s second landfall target was the South Carolina Coast. Cities, towns, and oceanfront communities all went into action to avoid standing in harm’s way. Surviving the storm allowed government decision-makers to breathe easier. “I think we’re truly grateful that we had minimal damage...
WMBF
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
WMBF
Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
WMBF
Hoaxes, pranks strain first responders resources for actual emergencies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Emergency crews from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Loris and Horry County responded to what we now know was a prank. However, whether it’s the fire or the police department first responders treat every call as if it were a real emergency. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘It’s...
Video shows Coast Guard rescue crew from Shayna Michelle before it ran aground in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows a crew member being rescued from the Shayna Michelle on Thursday before the shrimp boat ran aground on the Myrtle Beach shoreline during Hurricane Ian. Four people were rescued from the Shayna Michelle, which became disabled on Thursday about 10 miles off of […]
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
Comments / 0