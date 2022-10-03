Syracuse’s road loss to Boston College was decided by an ugly goal. Besides that deciding factor, there were plenty of other issues that did not help either. The detrimental mistake happened in the 24th minute. It started when Andi Barth sent a cross into the six-yard box. SU goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch appeared to have it under complete control but didn’t. The ball hit both hands on the routine play, and it dropped down to the turf. Claire Mensi was quick to follow the ball, and tapped it in. Afterwards, emotion was seen on the freshmen keeper as she smacked the post in disbelief.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO