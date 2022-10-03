Read full article on original website
Breaking Down a Huge Weekend Ahead for Men’s Soccer
October has come, and Syracuse men’s soccer still sits with a single digit number next to its name. That ranking might not last very long following a loss on Tuesday to No. 22 Cornell though. For what feels like the first time this season, Syracuse was outplayed by the Big Red earlier this week. The loss sets up the biggest weekend of the season so far for the Orange. For the first time this season, SU faces true adversity, coming off a loss and facing No. 4 Wake Forest.
Women’s Soccer Loses to Boston College 1-0 off a Tough Team Performance
Syracuse’s road loss to Boston College was decided by an ugly goal. Besides that deciding factor, there were plenty of other issues that did not help either. The detrimental mistake happened in the 24th minute. It started when Andi Barth sent a cross into the six-yard box. SU goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch appeared to have it under complete control but didn’t. The ball hit both hands on the routine play, and it dropped down to the turf. Claire Mensi was quick to follow the ball, and tapped it in. Afterwards, emotion was seen on the freshmen keeper as she smacked the post in disbelief.
Syracuse Field Hockey Takes Career of Business by Dominating Stanford
Anthony Vasquez: The Syracuse Orange marched into J.S. Coyne Stadium and walloped the Stanford Cardinal today 4-0. All of this SU’s goals came on four penalty corners and that’s something Eefke Van Den Nieuwenhof says the team has been working on and it really showed tonight. Eefke Van...
Syracuse Ice Hockey Falls in Home Opener, 2-0
In hockey, usually the team with the best goalie wins the game. In Syracuse’s (1-3-0, 0-0-0 in College Hockey America) home opener against St. Lawrence (2-3-0, 0-0-0 in Eastern College Athletic Conference), that was not the case. The Orange fell to the Saints, 2-0. That was despite Syracuse goaltender...
SU Freshman Chasing Win on American Ninja Warrior | News Live at 6
A first-year student at Syracuse University has been training to compete on American Ninja Warrior for almost a decade. CitrusTV reporter Louise Rath tells the story of how he’s planning to conquer Mt. Midoriyama.
CitrusTV NOW | Tuesday, October 4th
Syracuse VA is holding a creative arts competition. CitrusTV anchor Peyton Spellacy is in studio with what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
