East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Penn State and Michigan never met on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993, so this is a young rivalry by this conference’s standards. The Wolverines have had the better of it, winning 15 of 25 meetings through 2021. Only 11 games in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops threads for Big Noon Saturday game with Indiana

Michigan will be taking on Indiana Saturday. The team announced the uniforms that they’ll be wearing for the game. Michigan will be going with white jerseys and maize pants. The Wolverines are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the B1G. Ohio State and Penn State are the only other teams who have not lost through Week 5.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Ronnie Bell returning to form as Wolverines enter the grind of the B1G season

Michigan is making winning look easy so far this season, and no individual Wolverine more so than Ronnie Bell. The senior wide receiver has been flying under the radar since returning from an injury that cost him almost all of last season. Oh, he leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, but he still goes unnoticed for large chunks of games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes

Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
jtv.tv

Hanover-Horton Basketball Coaches Inducted Into BCAM

Chad Mortimer and Gary Hull following the induction ceremony. Courtesy photo. (October 6, 2022 7:18 AM) It is not unusual that a head coach was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Hall of Fame. Jackson County has enjoyed success in basketball for a number of years. When...
HORTON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Indiana comes into focus for Week 6, with the Wolverines looking to keep an undefeated season alive. The game in Bloomington is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in town. Michigan vs. Indiana preview. The matchup between the Wolverines...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed

The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MLive.com

Here are the Week 7 picks in football for Jackson-area teams

JACKSON -- Here we are in Week 7 of the high school football season. As conference races are tightening up and playoff points are stacking up, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out at the end of the year. But with plenty of big games...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.

