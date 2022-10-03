Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is a 'terrible matchup' for Michigan State
Joel Klatt likes Ohio State plus the points against Michigan State on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have struggled, but it’s deeper than that for Klatt. He doesn’t believe the Spartans can stop what he describes as the best offense in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football reveals captains for Week 6 B1G East meeting with Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans have announced their captains ahead of their Week 6 matchup with No. 3 Ohio State. The Spartans are coming off a tough 27-13 road loss to Maryland and have now lost 3 straight. The list of captains includes senior tight end Tyler Hunt for the offense,...
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Penn State and Michigan never met on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993, so this is a young rivalry by this conference’s standards. The Wolverines have had the better of it, winning 15 of 25 meetings through 2021. Only 11 games in...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops threads for Big Noon Saturday game with Indiana
Michigan will be taking on Indiana Saturday. The team announced the uniforms that they’ll be wearing for the game. Michigan will be going with white jerseys and maize pants. The Wolverines are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the B1G. Ohio State and Penn State are the only other teams who have not lost through Week 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ronnie Bell returning to form as Wolverines enter the grind of the B1G season
Michigan is making winning look easy so far this season, and no individual Wolverine more so than Ronnie Bell. The senior wide receiver has been flying under the radar since returning from an injury that cost him almost all of last season. Oh, he leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, but he still goes unnoticed for large chunks of games.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum reveals advice he gave freshman CJ Stokes following costly fumble vs. Maryland
Blake Corum has been one of the best running backs and players in college football this season. The junior ball carrier has rushed for 611 yards on 93 attempts and 10 touchdowns. His play on the field and leadership has helped Michigan to a 5-0 start. Corum recently gave some...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Penn State: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
It’s not a rivalry in the classic sense, because Penn State and Michigan ignored each other for more than 100 years, never meeting on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993. But the storied programs have made up for lost time, taking turns...
jtv.tv
Hanover-Horton Basketball Coaches Inducted Into BCAM
Chad Mortimer and Gary Hull following the induction ceremony. Courtesy photo. (October 6, 2022 7:18 AM) It is not unusual that a head coach was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Hall of Fame. Jackson County has enjoyed success in basketball for a number of years. When...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Indiana comes into focus for Week 6, with the Wolverines looking to keep an undefeated season alive. The game in Bloomington is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in town. Michigan vs. Indiana preview. The matchup between the Wolverines...
saturdaytradition.com
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed
The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League titles clinched tonight across Mid-Michigan
Get ready to bundle up, because the fall weather has arrived for Week 7 of high school football.
MLive.com
Here are the Week 7 picks in football for Jackson-area teams
JACKSON -- Here we are in Week 7 of the high school football season. As conference races are tightening up and playoff points are stacking up, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out at the end of the year. But with plenty of big games...
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
