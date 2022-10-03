Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect claims Apex Legends’ Kings Canyon is far better than Storm Point “snooze”
Moustached YouTube entertainer Dr Disrespect has hit out at Apex Legends’ Storm Point map, claiming Kings Canyon is far superior than the tropical environment which dropped with Season 11. Apex Legends’ map rotation has become a hot topic in the community. When the game just boasted Kings Canyon there...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist. Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements. Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking...
dexerto.com
How to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2
With 35 Overwatch 2 characters available to play as from launch, there are plenty of heroes to try and unlock. Here’s how you can get a full roster of heroes. Everyone has their favorite hero when it comes to Overwatch, but not all characters are available at the beginning of Overwatch 2. Thankfully, most of them aren’t too hard to unlock, all they take is a little dedication and quite a bit of gameplay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Game Director accidentally leaks details about Season 2’s tank hero
Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller revealed a bit more than he probably intended to about the next hero scheduled to release in Season 2. After many years, Overwatch 2 is finally playable. Despite a series of major hiccups at launch including two massive DDoS attacks that hammered the game’s servers, things have stabilized and players can enjoy the game.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Season of Light spawns make shiny hunting miserable
Shiny hunting has become a favorite hobby for many Pokemon enthusiasts, but the spawns during Pokemon Go’s Season of Light events have made this favored pass time miserable. Pokemon fans often claim that Pokemon Go is the “easiest” game to find and catch Shinies, and to an extent that’s true. The base odds of finding a Shiny in the latest mainline titles is 1/4096, although players can raise them to as little as 1/3 (USUM Ultra Wormholes) if they put in enough effort.
dexerto.com
Best Steam Deck games in 2022: AAA, Indie & more
Valve’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, is in more hands than ever – but what should you play first? Here are the best Steam Deck games in 2022. The Steam Deck is going from strength to strength since debuting in February 2022. Valve may not be anywhere near releasing Half-Life 3 just yet, but their portable PC has become immensely popular.
dexerto.com
How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more
Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 chat bug is buying skins without players even realizing
An Overwatch 2 chat bug is causing players to accidentally purchase skins, leaving them with purchases that can’t be refunded. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. So far, there have been a number of server problems and other issues that have stopped players from accessing the game. However, a new chat-related bug is proving to be one of the most frustrating.
dexerto.com
Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”
Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
dexerto.com
League veteran Febiven keen to extend pro career: “My time is not over”
Fabian ‘Febiven’ Diepstraten is a veteran talent who took a step away from the spotlight — but now, the Dutch mid laner is back in the saddle, ready to prove he’s worthy of a major region spot. Only in esports can a professional player compete for...
dexerto.com
MarkZ proposes new Worlds format that removes play-ins entirely
LCS analyst Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman has proposed a brand-new Worlds format that’ll remove the need for the Play-Ins stage entirely. The Worlds 2022 Group Stage is just about to kick off following the conclusion of Play-Ins, and once again the League of Legends community is on the topic of whether or not we need to see future changes to the tournament format.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Dratini Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move & Shiny Dratini
Pokemon Go has announced the return of Community Day Classic by bringing back Dratini this November. Here’s everything we know. In early 2022, Niantic revealed a new spin on the monthly Community Day events where they brought back some of the game’s most iconic Pokemon for a spotlight.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them
Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
dexerto.com
Veteran League caster Pastrytime announces LCS departure
After casting League of Legends for over a decade, Julian ‘Pastrytime’ Carr announced that he would be retiring from the LCS after his final cast of the 2022 Worlds Play-Ins on October 4. After a career spanning ten years, multiple regions, and his fair share of international events,...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev shuts down requests for Loba bracelet buffs
An Apex Legends dev has shut down calls for a buff to Loba’s bracelet, claiming they don’t want the “loot specialist to also be a top-tier skirmisher.”. Always on the hunt for the next upgrade in Apex Legends, Loba’s kit is centered around securing the best loot for her and her squad.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Mande calls out Twitch over “scam” earnings
During an Apex Legends stream, Mande discovered how little he was earning via Twitch ads compared to his less popular peers, who were apparently making around twice as much as he did – despite having far less viewers on average. Twitch streaming is seen as a lucrative career, where...
dexerto.com
How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error
Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.
dexerto.com
Minecraft Live 2022: Start date, mob vote & how to watch
Minecraft Live is back and coming soon to bring new updates, announcements, and the highly anticipated mob vote. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft Live. With the upcoming release of Minecraft Legends and many players awaiting a new Minecraft update, the community has a vast...
dexerto.com
All Minecraft Live 2022 mobs you can vote for: Sniffler, Rascal & Tuff Golem
One of the most highly anticipated aspects of Minecraft Live is the mob votes, so we’ve compiled all of the mobs you can vote for in Minecraft Live 2022 in order to choose your favorite. Minecraft Live is often full to the brim with announcements and potential changes to...
Comments / 0