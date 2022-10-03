ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

richlandsource.com

Richland County Transit and Board of Elections promote voter access

MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is offering transportation options to promote voter access in partnership with the Richland County Board of Elections. Temporary service to the Board of Elections: Weekdays during early voting, October 12 through November 7, passengers can request a stop at the BOE on West Longview when traveling Route 5 (Springmill/Bowman) or Route 9 (W. 4th Street).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village

MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
LEXINGTON, OH
#Nile#Environmental Health#Mosquitoes#Diseases#Linus West Nile Virus#General Health#W Nile Virus#Wnv
richlandsource.com

Ontario dispatches Pleasant

Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Buckeye Valley squeezes past Logan

Delaware Buckeye Valley eventually plied victory away from Logan 29-28 during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Delaware Buckeye Valley a 14-13 lead over Logan.
LOGAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Harrod Allen East takes a toll on Bluffton

Harrod Allen East grabbed a 30-14 victory at the expense of Bluffton in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
BLUFFTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion launches Start with Hello Week

GALION -- Galion City Schools appreciates any opportunity to allow students to be social, make new friends and feel comfortable in their environment. Galion is proud to have participated in Start with Hello Week last week, promoting student interaction with daily activities.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Grove City Central Crossing earns solid win over Newark

Grove City Central Crossing pushed past Newark for a 21-7 win on October 7 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Grove City Central Crossing and Newark settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Norwalk St. Paul survives for narrow win over Edon

Norwalk St. Paul topped Edon 60-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on September 23, Edon squared off with Fort Loramie in a football game. For more, click here.
EDON, OH
richlandsource.com

Findlay dismantles Oregon Clay

Findlay dismissed Oregon Clay by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Findlay drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
FINDLAY, OH

