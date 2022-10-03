Read full article on original website
Richland County Transit and Board of Elections promote voter access
MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is offering transportation options to promote voter access in partnership with the Richland County Board of Elections. Temporary service to the Board of Elections: Weekdays during early voting, October 12 through November 7, passengers can request a stop at the BOE on West Longview when traveling Route 5 (Springmill/Bowman) or Route 9 (W. 4th Street).
Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village
MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
Too close for comfort: Pickerington North strains past Grove City
Pickerington North surfed the tension to ride to a 28-21 win over Grove City during this Ohio football game. Grove City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-0 advantage over Pickerington North as the first quarter ended.
Storm warning: Arlington unleashes full fury on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
Arlington stomped on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37-14 at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Arlington drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale after the first quarter.
Here's how Fredericktown Local Schools increased communication with the community
FREDERICKTOWN — Schools and government are intertwined but don't necessarily work in lockstep. Both have their own administrative and elected boards. Both have their own treasurer, their own mayoral figure.
Kansas Lakota takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Kansas Lakota lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 41-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Kansas Lakota opened with a 13-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
Plain City Jonathan Alder takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder's advantage forced Bellefontaine to dig down, but it did to earn a 27-7 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Plain City Jonathan Alder authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Bellefontaine at the end of the first quarter.
Ontario dispatches Pleasant
Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
Delaware Buckeye Valley squeezes past Logan
Delaware Buckeye Valley eventually plied victory away from Logan 29-28 during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Delaware Buckeye Valley a 14-13 lead over Logan.
Harrod Allen East takes a toll on Bluffton
Harrod Allen East grabbed a 30-14 victory at the expense of Bluffton in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
McComb deals goose eggs to North Baltimore in fine defensive showing
McComb unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over North Baltimore in a 3-0 shutout for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 5. Last season, McComb and North Baltimore faced off on October 6, 2021 at North Baltimore High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale flexes defensive muscle to keep Upper Sandusky off the scoreboard
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Blanchard Riverdale squeeze Upper Sandusky 1-0 in a shutout performance on October 6 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 28, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Hardin Northern delivers smashing punch to stump Crestline
Hardin Northern earned a convincing 49-8 win over Crestline in Ohio high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Hardin Northern a 14-0 lead over Crestline.
Galion launches Start with Hello Week
GALION -- Galion City Schools appreciates any opportunity to allow students to be social, make new friends and feel comfortable in their environment. Galion is proud to have participated in Start with Hello Week last week, promoting student interaction with daily activities.
Grove City Central Crossing earns solid win over Newark
Grove City Central Crossing pushed past Newark for a 21-7 win on October 7 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Grove City Central Crossing and Newark settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Norwalk St. Paul survives for narrow win over Edon
Norwalk St. Paul topped Edon 60-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on September 23, Edon squared off with Fort Loramie in a football game. For more, click here.
Findlay dismantles Oregon Clay
Findlay dismissed Oregon Clay by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Findlay drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
