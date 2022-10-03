Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO