Hillsborough County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian

Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Bay Times endorses Clearwater Bluffs referendum

The Tampa Bay Times is backing the Clearwater referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot, noting that Clearwater’s downtown “has been sleepy for too long.”. “The core of the region’s third-largest city too often feels like a ghost town — quiet, empty, listless,” the editorial board wrote in its endorsement. “Downtown cannot be left to wilt any longer. This project will provide a needed spark.”
CLEARWATER, FL
floridapolitics.com

Chad Chronister endorses All for Transportation

'While it’s never a good time to raise taxes, the cost of doing nothing is staggering,' Chronister said. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is announcing his support for the All for Transportation referendum on the November ballot. The Sheriff cited safety in his endorsement of the referendum, which hopes...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently

After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

FEMA dispatches disaster teams, mobile centers to help individuals after Hurricane Ian

Mobile centers will also set up at shelters, grocery stores and water distribution sites. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is activating almost 300 Disaster Survivor Assistance teams to help individuals seek federal assistance. They are being dispatched to go door-to-door in Collier, Hardee, Hillsborough, Polk and Seminole counties. Disaster...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale’s home crushed during Hurricane Ian

Officials never ordered her to evacuate. Now, she's navigating the insurance process and vowing to continue her campaign. Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale heard the large thud on her roof during Hurricane Ian. She figured a large branch broke off and hit hard. But when she stepped outside hours later, the sight of a large tree leaning on her roof stunned her.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lawsuit against All For Transportation tax heads to court

A new lawsuit seeks to take the measure off the November ballot. A Hillsborough County judge is set to hear a case Monday challenging the legal validity of the All for Transportation referendum, which sits on the county’s November General Election ballot. Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Tamiami Trail crash prompts road closure after fuel spill

A traffic crash that resulted in a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night prompted an hours-long closure of U.S. 41’s northbound lanes near Central Sarasota Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one was injured in the crash that took place around 8 p.m. The Highway Patrol...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team

Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation....
ORLANDO, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
