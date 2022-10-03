ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

LIVE THREAD: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13; FINAL

INTERCEPTION: Rutgers throws its third interception of the game (Malcolm Hartzog) and it clinches a come from behind win for the Huskers. TOUCHDOWN: Trey Palmer catches a 27-yard touchdown the play following an interception from Myles Farmer. The quick strike puts the Huskers up with a little less than nine minutes left in the game.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers falls to Nebraska: Did you notice...

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers jumped out against Nebraska and could not hold into a 13-point lead. The offense went into a stall and allowed Nebrasa to escape with a 14-13 win. In the midst of the loss that drops Rutgers to 3-3, did you notice... Rutgers’ top running back?
LINCOLN, NE
Fast Takes after a beautiful ugly Husker win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – How'd that happen?. It felt like a boulder was on their back and and cement shoes were strapped to their feet at times. And did they have to sew Casey Thompson's arm back on at halftime? Maybe? Probably. There was rave music bouncing from the speakers and it just seemed like one of those Friday nights with the fellas that didn't go as you thought it would back around dinnertime.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers vs Nebraska: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will meet Nebraska tonight inside a sold-out SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights are 3-2 coming off a 49-10 defeat to No.3 Ohio State while Nebraska is riding high after a 35-21 win over Indiana. The Huskers are 2-3 on a season that has been highlighted by the firing of head coach Scott Frost. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph has taken over the reins and will square off with Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers will head into a bye week following tonight's game and a win could start off the second half of the season on the upswing. Rutgers is losers of two straight and will be looking to break a 20-game Big Ten losing streak at home.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Michigan week: Coach Adam Henry Q&A

Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry met with the media earlier this week to talk about his players and how they are progressing. Peegs.com was there and we have the question and answer session that the IU assistant did with the assembled reporters. Q – On what they saw in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
