Rutgers will meet Nebraska tonight inside a sold-out SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights are 3-2 coming off a 49-10 defeat to No.3 Ohio State while Nebraska is riding high after a 35-21 win over Indiana. The Huskers are 2-3 on a season that has been highlighted by the firing of head coach Scott Frost. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph has taken over the reins and will square off with Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers will head into a bye week following tonight's game and a win could start off the second half of the season on the upswing. Rutgers is losers of two straight and will be looking to break a 20-game Big Ten losing streak at home.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO