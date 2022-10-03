As part of the ongoing celebration for its 70th anniversary, Moncler has partnered with digital artist Antoni Tudisco for an exclusive NFT project. Per a press release, 500 visitors in each city of the brand’s Extraordinary Expedition global tour (which kicked off in New York on Wednesday) will be gifted an NFT. Each city, notably, features a different NFT than the others, with each design intended to showcase the “character and uniqueness” of each stop on the exhibits-focused touring experience.

