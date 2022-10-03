Read full article on original website
Antoni Tudisco Speaks on Moncler NFT Project as Brand Celebrates 70th Anniversary
As part of the ongoing celebration for its 70th anniversary, Moncler has partnered with digital artist Antoni Tudisco for an exclusive NFT project. Per a press release, 500 visitors in each city of the brand’s Extraordinary Expedition global tour (which kicked off in New York on Wednesday) will be gifted an NFT. Each city, notably, features a different NFT than the others, with each design intended to showcase the “character and uniqueness” of each stop on the exhibits-focused touring experience.
21 Savage and RtA Collab Capsule Arrives
21 Savage continues to make his mark on the fashion world. After working with names like Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Forever 21, the “Cash In Cash Out” rapper joined forces with RtA on a special capsule inspired by his next album. The collection consists of co-branded ready-to-wear pieces like distressed jeans, a short-sleeve button-up, and graphic tees, all of which feature the RtA logo remixed with 21’s signature dagger symbol.
Kanye Says He Felt ‘Pain and Jealousy’ After Virgil Abloh Was Appointed to Louis Vuitton Position
In a new interview with French outlet Clique TV, Kanye West spoke about how he felt after Virgil Abloh was appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s branch. “No one knows I’d been offered the deal by Bernard Arnault,” Ye said at the 12:35 mark of the interview. “No one knows the deal was pulled. I used to call myself the ‘Louis Vuitton Don.’”
From YouTube To High Fashion’s Front Row, Icy Kof Is The Man To Know
For some years now, 25-year-old Icy Kof has been setting the style world ablaze with his YouTube channel, The Unknown Vlogs, in which he stops random people on the streets of London, Milan, Paris, NYC and more to find out what they are wearing, and the cost of said ‘fit.
