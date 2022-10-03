ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

People with recent dementia diagnosis found to have higher suicide risk

By Nicola Davis Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REjAq_0iK3ZJXB00
‘It’s possible to find ways of maintaining quality of life that is acceptable to you after a diagnosis of dementia,’ said a co-author of the research.

People who have recently been diagnosed with dementia, or who are diagnosed with the condition at a younger age, are among those at increased risk of suicide, researchers have found. The findings have prompted calls for greater support for those experiencing such cognitive decline.

While previous research has explored a potential link between dementia diagnosis and suicide risk, the results have been inconclusive, with some suggesting a raised risk and others a reduced risk.

Now researchers say certain groups of people with dementia are at increased risk of suicide.

“What it tells us is that period immediately after diagnosis is when people really need support from the services that provide the diagnosis,” said Dr Charles Marshall, co-author of the research and a clinical senior lecturer and honorary consultant neurologist at the Wolfson Institute of Population Health at Queen Mary University of London.

Writing in the journal JAMA Neurology, Marshall and colleagues report how they analysed data from people over the age of 15 in England covering the period from 1 January 2001 to 31 December 2019.

The team identified 14,515 people who died by suicide and had health records available. They then matched each with up to 40 living people from the same primary care practice but who may have had a different sex, set of health conditions, or background.

The team found that of the entire cohort of 594,674 individuals, 4,940 had a diagnosis of dementia of which 95 individuals – or about 2% – died by suicide. This rate was similar for those without dementia.

However, after taking into account factors such as age and sex, those who were diagnosed with dementia before the age of 65 were at 2.82 times increased risk of suicide compared with those without the condition. An increased risk of suicide was also seen people in the first three months after diagnosis, and among those who had a psychiatric condition.

In the first three months after being told they had dementia, those diagnosed before the age of 65 had an almost seven times greater risk of suicide compared with those without dementia – although this reduced somewhat over time.

Marshall said it was unclear whether the findings were down to dementia itself causing people to feel suicidal, or factors such as people being concerned they may become a burden to their family.

But, he added: “What I tell people when they’re diagnosed is that it’s possible to find ways of maintaining quality of life that is acceptable to you after a diagnosis of dementia.”

Gavin Terry, head of policy at the Alzheimer’s Society, described the findings as shocking, and called for everyone diagnosed with dementia to have access to a dementia adviser or similar who could connect them with local support services.

“No one should have to face dementia alone. Sadly, three in five people told us they haven’t received enough support from local services after their diagnosis, and just 0.2% of 1m referrals to talking therapy services mentioned a dementia diagnosis in 2018 – so we know people aren’t getting sufficient or timely mental health support,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Suicidal#Linus Mental Health#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

462K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy