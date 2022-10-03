ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Review: Donald Sutherland in a Netflix Stephen King Adaptation That Lacks Chills

By Frank Scheck
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

The actor stars as a reclusive elderly man who befriends a teenage boy in need in John Lee Hancock's film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPQcv_0iK3ZIeS00
Courtesy of Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

In the latest film adaptation of one of his works, Stephen King again demonstrates his uncanny knack for deriving tension from the unlikeliest sources. In this case, it’s technology, specifically cell phones, one of which proves an instrument of communication between the living and the dead. Unfortunately, despite its intriguing premise, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone lacks the necessary ingredient to make it truly memorable; it simply isn’t very scary.

Based on a novella from King’s 2020 collection If It Bleeds, the film, premiering on Netflix, takes place in the sort of seemingly idyllic, small New England town that has provided the backdrop for so many of his works. In the prologue set in 2003, we’re introduced to the young boy Craig (Colin O’Brien), who is left to be raised alone by his loving, working-class father (Joe Tippett) after his mother dies. Not long after, the reclusive Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland), the richest man in town, becomes impressed after Craig delivers a Bible reading in church. He offers him $5 an hour to come to his imposing mansion to read books aloud to him, including such kid-unfriendly titles as Lady Chatterley’s Lover and Heart of Darkness.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

The Bottom Line A missed call.

Rated PG-13, 1 hour 44 minutes

Cut to several years later, when the now teenage Craig (Jaeden Martell, veteran of the previous King adaptations It and its sequel) and his elderly employer have developed a friendly, if not exactly warm, bond. Mr. Harrigan even routinely presents him with his standard gift of a lottery ticket, one of which turns out to be a $3,000 winner. The grateful Craig in turn gives Mr. Harrigan an iPhone, which the confirmed Luddite professes to have no interest in. But when Craig demonstrates that the device can provide up-to-the-minute stock reports, the billionaire investor becomes an instant convert. They even share a ringtone, Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man,” the title of which eventually takes on an eerie connotation.

Mr. Harrigan does have the foresight to see the potential dangers of an unfettered internet. He delivers a long speech about its potentially harmful consequences for the media and politics, among other things, that comes across as uncannily prescient (but was, of course, written with the benefit of hindsight). You can tell it’s the theme that inspired King to write the story in the first place, with the horror elements brought on to make it narratively palatable.

The problem is that the subsequent plot developments, meant to be harrowing, aren’t rendered in sufficiently chilling fashion by director/screenwriter John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side). Mr. Harrigan dies suddenly, leaving Craig a substantial amount of money to get an education and pursue his dream of becoming a screenwriter (you don’t have to imagine what Mr. Harrigan thought about that idea). The grateful young man surreptitiously puts his employer’s phone in the casket with his body, as a final token of their friendship.

As one is sometimes prone to do with a departed friend or loved one, Craig impulsively calls Mr. Harrigan’s phone and leaves him messages in moments of distress, such as when he falls victim to a creepy bully (Cyrus Arnold) at school. It’s when he begins receiving text messages in reply and the bully is soon found mysteriously dead that he becomes alarmed that his former employer may be assisting him in malevolent fashion from beyond the grave.

The recent horror film hit The Black Phone trafficked in similar ideas, but in far more terrifying fashion. Hancock simply doesn’t seem very interested in mining the concept for its chilling aspects, which, to be fair, weren’t particularly well developed in King’s novella either. Instead, the film mainly comes across as a contemplative portrait of an unlikely friendship and a coming-of-age story in which a young man learns the perils of getting what you wish for.

The movie still has some impact, because Sutherland uses his veteran’s skills to render his curmudgeonly Mr. Harrigan as a character out of a Dickens novel, and Martell, who has consistently excelled in such films as St. Vincent, Midnight Special, and The Book of Henry, makes us truly care about his sensitive, troubled teen. This is the rare King adaptation that proves less interesting the more horrific the story gets.

Full credits

Production companies: Blumhouse Productions, Ryan Murphy Productions

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, Peggy J. Scott

Director-screenwriter: John Lee Hancock

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum, Carla Hacken

Executive producers: Stephen King, Amy Sayres, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Scott Greenberg, Alexis Woodhall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson

Director of photography: John Schwartzman

Production designer: Michael Corenblith

Costume designer: Daniel Orlandi

Composer: Javier Navarrete

Casting: Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier Linddo

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peterson Gets Emotional After Olivia Wilde Says Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Villain Was Based on Him

Author and media personality Jordan Peterson got emotional when commenting on Olivia Wilde’s recent remarks about him. Peterson visited Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, where host Piers Morgan asked about Wilde having told Interview magazine that Chris Pine’s villainous character in her film Don’t Worry Darling is based on Peterson. In her interview, published online earlier this month, Wilde called Peterson “this insane man” who is a “pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” referring to men who identify as involuntarily celibate and are known to express negativity toward women on platforms including Reddit. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Endures Worst...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)

Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hacken
Person
Stephen King
Person
Thomas Francis Murphy
Person
Joe Tippett
Person
John Lee Hancock
Person
Chills
Person
Jaeden Martell
Person
Cyrus Arnold
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Donald Sutherland
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#King S 2020
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83

Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy