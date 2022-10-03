ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SCAG Alan Wilson to hold "Silent Witness" ceremony Tuesday

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

A ceremony is set to take place in Columbia to honor victims of domestic violence. State Attorney General Alan Wilson says, the "Silent Witness" ceremony will be held at State House at 10 AM Tuesday.

This year marks the 25th annual installment of the event. The ceremony is set to honor those that died, as a result of domestic violence in South Carolina, last year. The public is invited to attend the ceremony in person or virtually by visiting SCAG.Gov

Community Policy