ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X forced to pause his concert for bathroom emergency: 'I’m gonna be a minute or two'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLrjG_0iK3Yz3i00

Lil Nas X isn’t really known for being shy or discreet. In fact, the artist is often stirring up buzz with the things he says and does. Especially on his Twitter feed, which is straight up chaos with a side of no filter.

Listen to Lil Nas X Radio now on Audacy

So, naturally, when nature called during his recent Atlanta show, Nas paused the show, but not his commentary. In a video captured by a fan and shared on Twitter, Lil Nas X can be heard speaking to the crowd from backstage about his bathroom emergency.

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s***, so please forgive me," he said. "But I'm gonna be like a minute or two, and I'll be right back.”

The following day, Nas re-posted the clip and assured anyone questioning whether his reasoning was fact or fiction that he was absolutely being serious. Writing, "lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet.”

How very candid of him… We love an honest king.

And so do Lil Nas’ fans, many of whom took to Twitter to share their appreciation. "lil nas x, he's just like us,” one of them wrote.

While another tweeted , “I always wondered if stuff like this happens. You the realest man. Thanks for finally clearing that up for me 😂.” And a third said, "he's so real to his fans, i love him for that.”

And we love that for him.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Audacy

Join our Audacy Check In with Charlie Puth

The long awaited day has come, Charlie Puth’s self-titled fourth studio album CHARLIE is set to debut, and he’s checking in with Audacy to chat all about it on Friday, October 7 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Don’t miss a moment!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#Saffa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Join us for Audacy LIVE with Lewis Capaldi

Join us for a special Audacy LIVE performance and interview with Lewis Capaldi, happening right here on Monday, October 10 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT – as the singer is in the midst of a brand new chapter with new tracks and a ton of dough ready to serve.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy