Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
WINKNEWS.com
At least 600 poles replaced in Cape Coral by LCEC
Cape Coral city leaders deliver an update on Hurricane Ian recovery. During a news conference on Friday, the city said that they are 100% back online with water and sewer, and a precautionary boil water notice is still in place for the city. The Department of Health has to conduct...
WINKNEWS.com
Search and rescue operations could end this weekend on Fort Myers Beach
Search and rescue operations on Fort Myers Beach could stop as soon as this weekend. “We hope to provide access points to residents this weekend,” Commissioner Michael Greenwell said during a press conference on Friday. Access to the island would most likely be provided on the north end because...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel residents will be able to access their homes and businesses by boat
Starting October 5, Sanibel residents, businesses, and homeowners will be able to access Sanibel by boat from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The city says it’s unaware of which area boat ramps may be available for private use at this time. Private boats will not be allowed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Missouri Task Force 1 continues looking for survivors in Fort Myers Beach
More than a week after Hurricane Ian washed away swaths of Southwest Florida, search and rescue teams from all over the U.S. are still combing through the ruins in places like Fort Myers Beach to find anyone who may have been left behind. “You know, the debris is phenomenal,” said...
WINKNEWS.com
Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end
Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
WINKNEWS.com
Airnb offering temporary housing to SWFL residents displaced by Hurricane Ian
Airbnb.org announced it has committed $5 million to offer free, temporary housing to people displaced by Hurricane Ian. These stays will be funded by Airbnb and other donors to Airbnb.org. To be eligible for an Airbnb.org stay as part of this hurricane response, individuals must be connected to Airbnb.org by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Blue Roof program available for many SWFL residents after Ian damage
Following Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof to provide temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This service is free to homeowners, and the initial sign-up period lasts until Oct. 23. Five counties...
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO says county Ian deaths drop after ME reclassifications
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held an update on Hurricane Ian on Friday and said the medical examiner had reclassified a number of deaths from the storm. Due to the reclassifications, the number of people whose cause of death is attributed to the hurricane is now 53. Previously that number was 59.
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
WINKNEWS.com
LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open
From Naples to Fort Myers to Cape Coral and Punta Gorda, our region has been devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Ia, which slammed our state on Wednesday. While recovery efforts are quickly underway, many areas still find themselves without electricity or running water. Many businesses remain closed or are functioning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Resource Center opens providing aid to Hurricane Ian victims’
A Multi-Agency Resource Center has opened in Lee County aiding residents impacted by Hurricane Ian with one-stop service. According to the Lee County Government, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday at Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers. This center is...
WINKNEWS.com
Day Nine, Sanibel City Manager press conference update
The City Manager of Sanibel, Dana Souza, released the latest information to the public during his daily press conference on Friday afternoon. After beginning the press conference with several thank-yous, Souza mentioned an “unsung hero,” Crystal Mansell. Souza said Mansell has done “a great job,” explaining how she has been helpful across multiple areas.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Yacht Basin residents remain resilient after Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Residents of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin have been fighting tirelessly to protect their homes against a new developer for nearly seven months. Those very homes felt Hurricane Ian’s fury as it moved through the river district in downtown Fort Myers last week. Most of the live-a-boards at the...
WINKNEWS.com
Family with a disabled child in Cape Coral struggling amid power outages
Crews are hard at work in Cape Coral doing what they can to turn the lights on for residents without power. Melissa and Jay Higgins haven’t had power since Hurricane Ian laid waste to portions of the power grid in Southwest Florida. Levi, their son, is disabled and needs electricity for his bed, oxygen, and CPAP.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County updates: WiFi centers open and Charlotte County cemeteries closed to the public
Charlotte County Community Services Library and History Division has opened the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, as well as care stations to provide public Wi-Fi and laptops for public use. All locations are open seven days a week until further notice. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, located at 401 Shreve St. Punta...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County public schools aim to reopen Oct. 17
Lee County public schools aim to reopen on Oct. 17 but will remain closed through Oct. 14. According to Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier, the School District of Lee County is still dealing with campuses that require repairs after Hurricane Ian and utility and transit issues that may prevent students and staff from safely getting to and from schools.
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
Comments / 0