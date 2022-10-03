ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

At least 600 poles replaced in Cape Coral by LCEC

Cape Coral city leaders deliver an update on Hurricane Ian recovery. During a news conference on Friday, the city said that they are 100% back online with water and sewer, and a precautionary boil water notice is still in place for the city. The Department of Health has to conduct...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end

Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Blue Roof program available for many SWFL residents after Ian damage

Following Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof to provide temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This service is free to homeowners, and the initial sign-up period lasts until Oct. 23. Five counties...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO says county Ian deaths drop after ME reclassifications

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held an update on Hurricane Ian on Friday and said the medical examiner had reclassified a number of deaths from the storm. Due to the reclassifications, the number of people whose cause of death is attributed to the hurricane is now 53. Previously that number was 59.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open

From Naples to Fort Myers to Cape Coral and Punta Gorda, our region has been devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Ia, which slammed our state on Wednesday. While recovery efforts are quickly underway, many areas still find themselves without electricity or running water. Many businesses remain closed or are functioning...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Day Nine, Sanibel City Manager press conference update

The City Manager of Sanibel, Dana Souza, released the latest information to the public during his daily press conference on Friday afternoon. After beginning the press conference with several thank-yous, Souza mentioned an “unsung hero,” Crystal Mansell. Souza said Mansell has done “a great job,” explaining how she has been helpful across multiple areas.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family with a disabled child in Cape Coral struggling amid power outages

Crews are hard at work in Cape Coral doing what they can to turn the lights on for residents without power. Melissa and Jay Higgins haven’t had power since Hurricane Ian laid waste to portions of the power grid in Southwest Florida. Levi, their son, is disabled and needs electricity for his bed, oxygen, and CPAP.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County public schools aim to reopen Oct. 17

Lee County public schools aim to reopen on Oct. 17 but will remain closed through Oct. 14. According to Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier, the School District of Lee County is still dealing with campuses that require repairs after Hurricane Ian and utility and transit issues that may prevent students and staff from safely getting to and from schools.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL

