Oct. 7—SCRANTON — Nearly an hour had passed since Evan Daniel Wasko asked for a lawyer, ending a June interview at the Dunmore state police barracks. Then, the 18-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a teen outside a Spring Brook Twp. drinking party scrawled four words on a piece of paper troopers gave him and held it up to the room's security camera.

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO