Hurricane Ian pushed Savannah State football game to Sunday. The delay didn't help the Tigers

Sunday afternoon football just didn’t agree with Savannah State.

The Savannah State Tigers may have had an extra day to prepare for Kentucky State’s option offense, but saddling the Thorobreds – No. 2 in Division II rushing offense last season – was a tall task.

KSU Coach Paul Hamilton came from the Fisher DeBerry coaching tree at Air Force and it showed Sunday in a contest pushed back a day by the threat of Hurricane Ian. The Thorobreds galloped on the ground and surprisingly through the air to amass 394 yards while defeating the Tigers 28-13.

KSU held nearly a 17-minute advantage in time of possession and converted 9 of 16 third-down attempts.

“When we needed to get off the field, we couldn’t. That’s all I can say,” SSU coach Aaron Kelton said.

QB Jadon Adams:Savannah State needed a gamebreaker at QB. Tigers found one deep on their depth chart

Five plays into the game, with hurricane fury, the Thorobreds led by seven, 17 minutes into the game, the lead ballooned to 14.

Twice, the Tigers chipped back within a score and each time KSU matched the score on the next possession.

Offensively, SSU’s ground game went backward (minus 12 yards) and Tiger quarterbacks Jadon Adams and JaMaurion “JT” Hartage were sacked seven times.

Here's what else you need to know about SSU's loss to Kentucky State.

Key third down conversion stems momentum

Trailing 21-6 at halftime, the Tigers marched 81 yards on 11 plays, capped by Hartage’s 28-yard TD pass to former Effingham County star Randy Scott.

On the next possession, SSU’s defense stiffened and forced the Thorobreds into a third down with 21 yards to go. But KSU quarterback Jaylen Myers completed a pass to Dariaze Kirkland, who dragged a defender about five yards to complete a 26-yard gain and a key first down at midfield.

Seven plays later, the Thorobreds scored on Jalen Hale’s 2-yard run to boost its lead back to two scores – 28-13.

Thorobreds explosive through the air

Kentucky State had just 143 passing yards during its first four games and ranked last among 163 Division II teams with 35.8 passing yards a game. Sunday, the Thorobreds threw for 153.

SSU season marked by inconsistency

SSU dropped to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in SIAC, and continued a see-saw season – losing a game, then winning a game – for five straight weeks.

QB provides spark off the bench

For the Tigers, Hartage came in relief of Adams for the final possession of the first half and gave the offense some life. Hartage completed his first 10 passes and his TD pass to Scott closed SSU to within eight, 21-13, in the third quarter.

Homecoming next up for Tigers

SSU welcomes Virginia Lynchburg to Theodore A. Wright Stadium next Saturday for Homecoming. Kickoff is 3 p.m.

They said it ...

“I thought that was the one we needed to move the team in the right way and win the game, but unfortunately it wasn’t.” – Randy Scott said about his first collegiate TD reception.