NYCC: Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy Tease their HBO Max ‘Scooby-Doo’ Prequel ‘Velma’
One of New York Comic-Con’s most exciting panels is for Velma, a new animated series from executive producer Mindy Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy. The former The Office breakout, a multifaceted talent in her own right, will voice Velma Dinkley in a reimagining of the character that sees her come from South Asian descent. Velma, who is billed as “the mystery before the Inc.”, will explore the origins of the title character and the rest of the iconic Scooby-Doo gang from an adult-oriented viewpoint. Kaling and Grandy were on hand at NYCC to discuss the series in-depth for the press, and Murphy’s Multiverse was in attendance to make note of it all.
‘Werewolf by Night’ – Monster Hunters Ranked
Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, introduced fans to an unknown world of monsters, and perhaps just as important, the secret cabal of hunters who’ve spent their lives tracking them down. As one might expect, this collection of killers is both terrifying and eccentric, quickly making their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a group not to be reckoned with. However, some of these menacing murderers are more masterly than others, begging the question of who might be the best of them all. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse – home of fandom’s spookiest minds – has taken the liberty of digging in and breaking down every Monster Hunter the special has to offer, ranking them by order of skill and appearance.
‘Koala Man’ Adds Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright
Hulu has added a new trio to the voice cast of its animated series Koala Man. The streaming service announced on Thursday that Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright are set to make guest appearances on the forthcoming series. They’ll join Miranda Otto and Hugo Weaving, who are also set to lend their voices to the animated series in guest roles as Mindy and King Emudeus, respectively.
Justin Long Joins Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series
Disney+ may have kicked off its streaming service with Star Wars and Marvel, but they have been quite busy expanding their available IPs. They purchased 20th Century Fox for a reason and aren’t wasting any time to also add a few other recognizable franchises to their list. Now, they are actively working on a new series based on the iconic Goosebumps franchise by R.L. Stine and it seems they already have their casting locked, as Justin Long is set to join the series.
BREAKING: Emma Tammi to Direct ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Blumhouse has been developing a film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s for several years now in collaboration with creator Scott Cawthon. In August, Jason Blum indicated that the production was working with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop on the adaptation, but things have been quiet since then…until now. Emma Tammi will helm the project, with production set to begin in February 2023.
HBO Max Announces ‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special
Even with HBO Max’s purge of its many animation offerings, it seems that one series remains strong. DC’s quicky and heavily R-rated Harley Quinn got a new season release but also has a spinoff series in some form of development. Now, it seems they have one more special to surprise us with, as HBO Max has announced that they have a new Valentine’s Day Special set for next year’s February.
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 5
In an episode that feels very small in terms of scope, scale and what’s accomplished as far as advancing the plot, those words, spoken quietly to Cassian by Faye Marsay’s Vel Sartha may capture the larger essence of the Age of the Rebellion better than any spoken on screen in any Star Wars project to date. Episode 5 of Andor, brilliantly titled “The Axe Forgets” showcases some beautiful scenery and wonderful cinematography as the backdrop to Cassian’s struggle to forge bonds and build trust with his new team. In what feels like the calm before the storm, the episode’s team-building moments that make up the bulk of the runtime seem to echo classics like John McTiernan’s Predator and Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings.
‘Smile’ Aiming for $13+ Million Second Weekend
Paramount’s Smile looks set to take the top spot at the box office for its second weekend. The horror flick is currently on track for at least $13 million in its second weekend following $3.85 million in sales on Friday. Directed by newcomer Parker Finn, Smile pulled in an...
NYCC: Hulu Renews ‘Solar Opposites’ for Season 5
New York Comic Con officially kicked off on Thursday and with it came news that Solar Opposites would be returning for another season. Hulu confirmed the series would return for Season 5 during the show’s panel. The show’s renewal comes after it aired a Halloween special on Hulu and well before the show’s fourth season, which will hit the streamer sometime next year.
‘Spawn’ Movie Lands ‘Joker,’ ‘Captain America 4’ Writers
For the past few days, Todd McFarlane has been teasing news regarding Spawn, and it looks like we finally know what it is. The Hollywood Reporter announced on Wednesday that Todd Silver, Malcolm Spellman and rising screenwriter Matthew Mixom have been brought on to pen a new script for the long-gestating Spawn reboot.
REPORT: ‘The Batman’s Penguin Spinoff May Have Found its Director
We’ve long waited for an update for the upcoming The Batman spinoff series focused on Colin Farrell‘s Penguin. The HBO Max series is reportedly in discussions with Mare of Easttown‘s Craig Zobel to not only direct but also executive produce the series. His work on the HBO series has put him in the spotlight and makes him a perfect choice for this further exploration of Gotham.
Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Adds 2 More to Cast
There was a lot of hope and excitement for Tudum to potentially offer our next glimpse at the live-action adaptation of One Piece. Netflix has seemingly been all-in with the project and highlighted it during their big event of the year. Yet, it somehow only got a brief mention in Japan’s Tudum section without any news update hitting the web. While we might have to wait a bit longer for any real insight into how the production is going, especially with it having wrapped production not too long ago, it seems we can at least add two more to the series cast.
‘WALL-E’ Director to Tackle Searchlight’s New Sci-Fi Epic ‘In the Blink of an Eye’
It looks like the 2017 Black List entry by Colby Day is finally getting an adaptation, as Searchlight has set Andrew Stanton as the director of the epic sci-fi drama In the Blink of an Eye. This marks Stanton‘s return to live-action after making quit the name for himself helming Pixar’s iconic entries like WALL-E and Finding Nemo. Russian Doll‘s Jared Ian Goldman is also joining the production as a producer but the project is just moving forward.
‘Eight Crazy Night’s Director Almost Adapted ‘Kingdom Hearts’ as an Animated Series for Disney
There have been many theories that Disney has been trying to adapt Kingdom Hearts in some capacity beyond the games. Considering the series is based in the many worlds from their long-running IPs, it seemed like the perfect show for them to adapt that plays into nostalgia while also offering something new to draw an audience in.
Brian Tyler to Compose Illumination’s ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie
We finally got our first tease of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie and it seems that they have dropped a small nugget of information about what we can expect from the film before dropping the trailer at us. As it turns out, it seems that composer Brian Tyler has been hired to bring the movie’s musical landscape to life.
REVIEW: ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’
Editor’s Note: Luckiest Girl Alive features many triggering topics, including sexual assault and gun violence. When a book becomes a best-seller these days, it’s often followed by news that it has been optioned for film or television. So, it wasn’t too surprising then when the 2015 New York Times Bestseller Luckiest Girl Alive was optioned for film. Unfortunately, though, not every book is meant to be adapted in other forms of media. Luckiest Girl Alive seems to be one of those titles.
‘Werewolf by Night’s Gael Garcia Bernal Never Auditioned for the Disney+ Special
It’s no denying that Gael Garcia Bernal is a major get for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many wondered just how he ended up getting a role in a Universal/Hammer-inspired monster flick for Disney. As it turns out, he was actually offered the role directly by long-time Marvel composer and now director, Michael Giacchino. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Werewolf by Night actor reveals how he got the role for the series and what it was like joining the Marvel family.
20th Century’ to Adapt YA Novel ‘Feed’, Rising Nigerian Filmmaker Attached to Direct
It looks like the acclaimed young adult novel Feed is getting an adaptation. 20th Century has gotten the rights to M.T. Anderson‘s novel and has also already found its choice in director. Not just any, but an up-and-coming Nigerian filmmaker, Stanley Kalu, who only recently graduated from USC. He is set to write and direct the project. Zachary Green is attached to produce the love story and this is Kalu‘s feature debut.
‘Werewolf by Night’ Star Shares the Challenges of Bringing the Werewolf to Life
Werewolf by Night has finally been released on Disney+ and many got to enjoy the horror-inspired story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first werewolf. Not just that, but we also got to enjoy the captivating performance by Gael Garcia Bernal in the role of Jack Russel and his lycanthrope counterpart. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bernal reveals what it was like becoming the character and also the awkward beginnings to realize his performance.
‘Silent Hill’ Film Director May Have Confirmed the Long-Rumored ‘Silent Hill 2’ Remake
If there was any rumor mill that has been going on for quite some time in the industry, it would be that a new Silent Hill game is in some form of development. Konami has moved away from producing films itself and it made many wonders if the iconic horror franchise would ever see a return. Surprisingly though, there were hints that multiple games might be in some form of development and now the director of the 2006 film adaptation, Christophe Gans, may have just confirmed those rumors.
