Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, introduced fans to an unknown world of monsters, and perhaps just as important, the secret cabal of hunters who’ve spent their lives tracking them down. As one might expect, this collection of killers is both terrifying and eccentric, quickly making their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a group not to be reckoned with. However, some of these menacing murderers are more masterly than others, begging the question of who might be the best of them all. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse – home of fandom’s spookiest minds – has taken the liberty of digging in and breaking down every Monster Hunter the special has to offer, ranking them by order of skill and appearance.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO