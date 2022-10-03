Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
KOCO
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
Suspect Shot By Authorities After Crashing Stolen Car Near Claremore Along I-44
A suspect was shot by authorities after crashing a stolen car near Claremore along I-44. Claremore Police and Rogers County deputies were searching for a man accused of breaking into homes and stealing a woman's car, according to the Claremore Police. The Sheriff's Office said that a man ran from...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
kggfradio.com
8-Year-Old Dies in a House Fire
An 8-year-old dies in a house fire in rural Independence. Yesterday afternoon at around 2:07pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence at the request of the Cherryvale Rural Fire Department. Cherryvale Rural Fire, Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire & EMS were fighting a fully involved structure fire where an 8-year-old female was still inside. IFD made entry into the residence and was able to locate and remove the child from the residence.
News On 6
4 Escaped Ottawa County Inmates Back In Custody
All four inmates are back in custody after escaping from Ottawa County Jail on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports that Tyler Tavis and Daniel Zajicek were arrested on Friday. OCSO says that Tavis was arrested in Joplin, and Zajicek was taken into custody by Miami Police and Ottowa County deputies. According to deputies, Buck Martindale was recaptured after being found in his mother's house hiding below an AC unit. Deputies say, Martindale's mother was not home, but a woman was also arrested at the time for harboring a fugitive. Authorities have not yet released details on her arrest.
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
News On 6
Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase
--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
okcfox.com
Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
Homicide: Victims found in rural Kansas home had been shot
LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office investigating the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley have identified the victims as 39-year-old Jason M. Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both of Mound Valley, according to a media release from the agency.
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shots fired at Joplin Police
JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after shooting at Joplin Police and then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of 7th and Schifferdecker, when Joplin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle […]
ksgf.com
Fatal Crash In Barton County
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
News On 6
Deputies Arrest 84-Year-Old Man Accused Of Shooting Wife, Son
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Ottawa County on Tuesday night. Detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested an 84-year-old man accused of shooting his son twice and then shooting his wife. According to detectives, the wife said that her husband suffers from dementia. Both victims were...
KHBS
Two fatal crashes reported on I-49 in Benton County over the weekend
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two fatal crashes were reported on Interstate 49 in Benton County over the weekend, according to fatal crash summaries from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The first accident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night on I-49 at Exit 85. According to the report, 29-year-old...
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.
FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
news9.com
Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake
The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
