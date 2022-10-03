Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Inmates at Nevada prison sent ‘powdery substance’ to Las Vegas courthouse, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that two inmates at the Ely State Prison recently sent a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse. According to a news release, the two offenders sent mail containing a powder containing a powdery substance to a...
Fox5 KVVU
Street performers, greeters on Las Vegas Strip speak about safety after deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The stabbing of eight people, including at least one street performer dressed as a showgirl, has sent shockwaves throughout the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and the hundreds of people who work as greeters and street performers. From the airport, to the Strip,...
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street security increased following mass stabbing attack on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Las Vegas says it’s stepping up security around Fremont Street Thursday evening. The city says marshals will step up their patrols to ensure everyone’s safety. Las Vegas Metropolitan police along with additional security guards...
Fox5 KVVU
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
Fox5 KVVU
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon tourists, locals and law enforcement were left stunned following the deadly stabbing on the strip. “Shock for everyone I think,” a tourist from London that saw the aftermath of the stabbing said. At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo...
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
Fox5 KVVU
McDonald’s announces return of iconic Halloween Happy Meal pails
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kids who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s are in for a treat. McDonald’s announced Thursday that it will bring back its beloved Halloween Pails this year. According to a news release, the trio – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will make their...
Fox5 KVVU
Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
Fox5 KVVU
Task force for drug overdoses in Nevada announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced the formation of a task force hoping to address rising rates of drug overdoses. The task force was made in coordination with Governor Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford. Visits to the ER for suspected...
Fox5 KVVU
7 dogs at Animal Foundation positive for respiratory illness; shelter not taking strays
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seven dogs have tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus at the Animal Foundation and 30 dogs are being tested for respiratory illness, the shelter announced Thursday. The Animal Foundation said it will stop taking in stray or owner-surrendered dogs while they “clear the facility of the...
Fox5 KVVU
Car crashes into Las Vegas daycare, no injuries reported
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A car crashed into a daycare center with children inside, but no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon. Austyn Layton said her heart sank when she saw a car had crashed through the front of her daughter’s daycare, Mommy’s Angels Childcare and Preschool. “You...
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. Police respond to mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon. Updated: 9...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County could mandate hookah lounge licenses after crime in “rogue” establishments
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials are looking at creating a license for hookah lounges, after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said some establishments were skirting zoning requirements, operating without proper permits or even causing noise and violence. The most recent high-profile incident involved Mannys Glo, where 13 people...
Fox5 KVVU
Amazon’s holiday hiring includes 2K jobs in Clark County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, Amazon on Thursday announced it will hire 150,000 employees across the country this holiday season, with a large amount in Clark County. According to Amazon, as it prepares for the holiday rush, the company is looking to hire 2,000...
Fox5 KVVU
Judge grants motion to remove Clark County official from office after accused in reporter’s death
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday grants a motion to remove Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from office. Telles has been held without bail in the killing of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. During a hearing at the end of September, District Attorney Steve...
Fox5 KVVU
Salt & Straw to open its first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas ice cream lovers who always make it a point to stop by Salt & Straw while at Downtown Disney will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their cravings. According to Salt & Straw, the ice cream shop will open its first location...
Fox5 KVVU
Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
Fox5 KVVU
Free Formula 1 Las Vegas fan event to feature mock track, demo runs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is getting ready for Formula 1 to take over the Strip a whole year in advance. On Tuesday, Clark County officials unveiled plans and renderings for FI’s preview party happening next month on the Strip. As part of the festivities, officials note...
Fox5 KVVU
Damaged wall yet to be fixed at Las Vegas apartment complex after RTC bus crashed into it months ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An apartment complex is still waiting for repairs after a Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus crashed into it back in July. The aftermath - a severely damaged cinderblock wall along with residents’ belongings. A temporary wall has been put up where the cinderblock wall...
Fox5 KVVU
Savannah Bananas to bring wacky world tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wacky Savannah Bananas “baseball” team will bring their eccentric antics to Las Vegas as part of the group’s upcoming world tour. As part of their “2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft,” the Savannah Bananas will host an event at the Las Vegas Ballpark on May 19, 2023.
