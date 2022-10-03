ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon tourists, locals and law enforcement were left stunned following the deadly stabbing on the strip. “Shock for everyone I think,” a tourist from London that saw the aftermath of the stabbing said. At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Task force for drug overdoses in Nevada announced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced the formation of a task force hoping to address rising rates of drug overdoses. The task force was made in coordination with Governor Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford. Visits to the ER for suspected...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Car crashes into Las Vegas daycare, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A car crashed into a daycare center with children inside, but no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon. Austyn Layton said her heart sank when she saw a car had crashed through the front of her daughter’s daycare, Mommy’s Angels Childcare and Preschool. “You...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. Police respond to mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon. Updated: 9...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Amazon's holiday hiring includes 2K jobs in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, Amazon on Thursday announced it will hire 150,000 employees across the country this holiday season, with a large amount in Clark County. According to Amazon, as it prepares for the holiday rush, the company is looking to hire 2,000...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Salt & Straw to open its first ice cream shop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas ice cream lovers who always make it a point to stop by Salt & Straw while at Downtown Disney will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their cravings. According to Salt & Straw, the ice cream shop will open its first location...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Savannah Bananas to bring wacky world tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wacky Savannah Bananas “baseball” team will bring their eccentric antics to Las Vegas as part of the group’s upcoming world tour. As part of their “2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft,” the Savannah Bananas will host an event at the Las Vegas Ballpark on May 19, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

