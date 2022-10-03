Live Monday updates on Ian: Damage total so far in Volusia exceeds $131 million

The Daytona Beach News-Journal has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the News-Journal with a digital subscription.

Hurricane Ian brought widespread flooding, damaging winds and unprecedented rainfall to Volusia County and beyond. The News-Journal will post updates here on Monday, so check back for the latest from East Central Florida.

'Never had so much damage': In Daytona's Midtown, Ian's assault continues on flooded streets, powerless homes

Riverside flooding: Astor residents face flooded streets, homes as St. Johns River rises

Flagler Beach pier: After Ian damage, Flagler Beach may reopen wooden pier before it's demolished next year

Recovering from Ian: Find out how to apply for FEMA assistance, receive help for your business and more

How to help: Where to donate, volunteer to assist victims in Volusia, Flagler and beyond

6:20 p.m. | Nearly 300 displaced people staying at the Ocean Center

The Ocean Center in Daytona Beach remains open as the county’s general population and special needs shelter for those requiring temporary transitional housing, according to a county press release.

The center is currently housing 261 people in the general population area and 23 special needs patients. The shelter will continue to accept all residents. Special needs patients may be accompanied by one caregiver.

The shelter is also pet-friendly and owners are asked to bring necessary pet items and supplies.

Local government entities and community organizations are collaborating to find longer-term housing for affected residents.

6:03 p.m. | Federal Emergency Management Agency officials to visit Volusia

FEMA disaster assistance teams will be working around Volusia County starting Tuesday, according to a Volusia County news release.

"The teams will serve as liaisons between affected residents and the emergency operations center and our FEMA representatives. All FEMA staff will be credentialed with FEMA markings. The county wants to assure residents that the FEMA staff are official and legitimate." ― Staff report

5:57 p.m. | Flagler officials: Stay out of the ocean

In the wake of the damages Tropical Storm Ian inflicted on Flagler County, officials are recommending that people stay out of the ocean, according to a press release from Flagler County Emergency Management.

Officials are citing limited access, debris and the potential for high bacteria levels, according to the release.

One source of the debris is the Flagler Beach pier. Ian tore a piece off the end of the iconic wooden pier. A video recording showed the wooden chunk floating south in the rough surf along the shoreline.

Ian also damaged some dune walkovers, requiring that they be closed.

“We know everyone is ready to get back to some semblance of normal life, but we are cautioning against swimming, surfing or even walking in the ocean at this point in time,” stated Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord in the release.

Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson also requested that people stay out of the water.

“We are also concerned about underwater debris off our shoreline, which may include large pieces of wood and electrical wiring washed away from our damaged pier,” Whitson stated in the release. “Our primary concern is public safety, and we’re requesting the public avoid swimming in the ocean until we can better evaluate the situation.”

Also, the Florida Department of Health-Flagler just took samples of the Atlantic Ocean as part of its Coastal Beach Sampling Program.

“Test results should be back by the end of the week. Given the storm, it’s likely there will be elevated bacteria levels somewhere along the beach,” the release quoted John Bey of the FDOH Environmental Health Section. ― Frank Fernandez

5:30 p.m. | Property appraiser: Ian caused over $131 million in damage in Volusia

Tropical Storm Ian left Volusia County with an estimated $131,579,564 in damage, according to a Volusia County news release. The number is a preliminary total from the property appraiser's office.

"Countywide assessments are being conducted by the Volusia County Property Appraiser’s office. ... This continues to be an ongoing assessment and the total damage amounts are subject to change," according to the release. ― Staff report

4:50 p.m. | Spectrum to restore service in Volusia by Thursday

Spectrum, an internet, TV and phone service provider, will restore services in Volusia County on or before Thursday, according to the business website.

Spectrum has "all available technicians" and contractor crews working to get service restored in Volusia County and other service areas, according to Joe Durkin, director of communications for Charter Communications, which runs Spectrum.

"More specifically, Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores area customers can expect to see Spectrum Internet restored in the wake of Hurricane Ian as soon as commercial power is restored," Durkin wrote in an email to the News-Journal.

Durkin also shared the following tips:

"Most customers see their Spectrum services restored when power is restored to their homes or business, or to our network serving them nearby."

"Customers whose issue isn’t power-related can call Spectrum to report that services aren't working. We are able to restore Spectrum services within 48 hours of power restoration for the vast majority of customers."

"It’s important for customers to know that in cases of network damage, power restoration is the priority, and there are times we cannot immediately gain access to repair sites. In some cases due to flooding and in some cases until the power company completes its work and declares the site safe."

For questions, people can call Spectrum at 833-267-6094. For hurricane updates, people can go to spectrum.net/support/general/hurricane-ian .

― Sheldon Gardner

3:03 p.m. | Neighborhood near New Smyrna Beach Golf wrecked by Tropical Storm Ian’s flooding

One of the hardest hit cities in Volusia County by Tropical Storm Ian, New Smyrna Beach saw flooding in levels residents have rarely ever seen.

One of the city’s mainland neighborhoods on Green Road, just off of Wayne Avenue and near the New Smyrna Beach Golf Course, some residents woke up in the early hours of Thursday to find their home being invaded by the rising water.

Hannah Herrero, who lives with her partner William and their roommate Rossi, lost most of their possessions, including her car.

“Around 3:30 a.m. (our neighbors) called us and said ‘Hey, is there water in your house? Our dog just woke us up,’” Herrero said, at which point she saw that although her own home had about two inches of water, the situation outside was getting worse.

“After we got a flash flood warning, by 4:30 a.m., the water outside was way, way higher compared to inside,” she said. “At 5 a.m., when the water was just literally gushing in through the walls, doors and windows, we said ‘It’s time to go.’”

When the water was waist-deep inside the house, the three swam out of the house and went to Herrero’s mother’s apartment near North Causeway in her partner’s pickup truck. They could barely see their mailbox.

When they got their pets situated, they tried coming back to the house to try to salvage some of their possessions with a canoe they had in their house – most of which was not salvageable.

They even evacuated an elderly couple of next door who “were freezing” in the middle of the water and managed to take them to a friend’s house in Edgewater.

“It was blowing out here, and the flood waters didn’t recede until yesterday,” she said on Monday as she, her partner and their roommate were moving damaged furniture out of the house to dispose of.

Herrero said she has already contacted her flood insurance company and applied for FEMA’s assistance program. She and her partner will temporarily stay with her mother in an apartment.

“So we’re obviously displaced,” she said. “The house is not livable.” ― Brenno Carillo

2:26 p.m. | Mosquito problems from Ian? East Flagler Mosquito Control District can help

Flagler residents experiencing issues with mosquitoes brought on by Tropical Storm Ian are encouraged to submit online service requests to the East Flagler Mosquito Control District.

Click here to enter a request.

Residents countywide can also visit FlaglerCounty.gov/Mosquito or call the district directly at 386-437-0002 to report mosquito problems or concerns.

“This is true even if you do not live within the East Flagler Mosquito Control District’s boundaries,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said in a release from the county. “However, please be aware that the services available will vary depending on where in the county you live and the taxing district of your home.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends removing standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs to the degree possible. This includes:

Empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers or trash containers.

Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs.

For containers without lids, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Fill tree holes to prevent them from filling with water.

Those with septic tanks should repair cracks or gaps. Cover open vent or plumbing pipes. Use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito. ― Ashley Varese

12:34 p.m. | Road closures announced in Deltona for sewage repair

Deltona Public Works announced on Facebook that officials will close part of Kimberly Drive and Hope Avenue for a sewage repair.

"Please know our department is working diligently to resolve the issue. The City will have approved Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) and detour signs in place, before the road closures and establish and maintain safe traveling and pedestrian traffic during the repairs." ― Staff report

12:31 p.m. | Citizens Information number still available

The Citizens Information Center for Volusia County will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice at 866-345-0345, according to a Volusia County government news release. County staff is there to help answer questions. ― Staff report

12:15 p.m. | 2 linemen electrocuted in NSB

Two linemen were injured Sunday evening while working on the restoration of power in the Venetian Bay development of New Smyrna Beach.

One male, who appeared to be in his 20s, was treated by first responders with advanced life support and transported to Halifax Health as a trauma patient, said Lt. Mike Greene of the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department. He had burns to his face, back, arms and hands, Greene said.

A female who appeared to be in her 40s suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Casello Drive and Airport Road at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, shortly after power had been restored to some Venetian Bay residents.

Ellen Fisher, communications manager and PIO of New Smyrna Beach Utilities, said the incident is under investigation and utility officials have no comment.

A Facebook post on the injured linemen on the Venetian Bay Neighbors page generated at least 130 comments, mostly people offering prayers and well-wishes to the injured workers, and more than 260 expressions of concern. ― Mark Harper

12 p.m. | Water advisory lifted in Bunnell

The city of Bunnell lifted its water use advisory Monday morning, according to a Facebook post.

"Thanks to your conservation efforts, the wastewater treatment plant now has the ability to process/treat the normal wastewater the approximately 2,059 customers would be sending it," the post said. ― Ashley Varese

11:50 a.m. | Volusia county offices, libraries open on Monday; FEMA help available

All Volusia County government offices are now open, according to a Volusia County government news release. All libraries are open for normal hours starting today, except for the Daytona Beach Regional Library and the John Dickerson Heritage Library in Daytona Beach.

Library staff can help residents with FEMA applications

Other status updates from Volusia County government officials:

Marine Science Center: Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. Lyonia Environmental Center: Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. DeBary Hall Historic Site: Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. Daytona Beach International Airport: The airport is open. Passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. For more information, please visit flydab.com .

The airport is open. Passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. For more information, please visit flydab.com . Volusia County Animal Services: The Volusia County Animal Care Clinic is open for surgeries. People who receive a cancel email or text can disregard that notice.

The Volusia County Animal Care Clinic is open for surgeries. People who receive a cancel email or text can disregard that notice. Volusia County Historic Courthouse: The Historic Courthouse on 125 W. New York Ave. in DeLand is open.

The Historic Courthouse on 125 W. New York Ave. in DeLand is open. Volusia County Clerk of the Court: The courts and all clerk's offices in Volusia County will be closed Monday through Wednesday for storm-related recovery efforts and Yom Kippur. The office is scheduled to reopen Thursday. First appearances at the jail will continue to be conducted but at 8:30 a.m. This notice only applies to Volusia County. Other 7th Judicial Circuit courts and offices may be open.

The courts and all clerk's offices in Volusia County will be closed Monday through Wednesday for storm-related recovery efforts and Yom Kippur. The office is scheduled to reopen Thursday. First appearances at the jail will continue to be conducted but at 8:30 a.m. This notice only applies to Volusia County. Other 7th Judicial Circuit courts and offices may be open. Volusia Sheriff's Office: The Volusia Sheriff’s Office administrative and non-mission-critical offices will remain closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office administrative and non-mission-critical offices will remain closed Monday and reopen Tuesday. Volusia County Tax Collector: Driver licenses: For driver licenses that expired Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, the State has waived the late fee through Oct. 23. Replacement fees and duplicate fees for driver licenses and State identification cards also will be waived through Oct. 23. Vehicle/vessel registration renewals: For registrations that expired Sept. 28 - Oct.2, the State has waived late fees for registration renewals, duplicate registrations, validation stickers and title certificates through Oct. 23. Disabled parking permit: The state has waived the late fee for renewal of Florida disabled parking permits through Oct. 23.

Property taxes: The Sept. 30 deadline for property tax payment installments has been extended through Oct. 14. Property owners who have not paid the September quarterly installment will be granted the 4.5% discount through Oct. 14.

The Sept. 30 deadline for property tax payment installments has been extended through Oct. 14. Property owners who have not paid the September quarterly installment will be granted the 4.5% discount through Oct. 14. Concealed weapon licenses: The State has issued a 30-day extension for anyone who holds a concealed weapon license that expired as of Sept. 28. ― Staff report

11:34 a.m. | What to do if your house flooded in Hurricane Ian

If you've gotten back to your home in Florida and discovered it flooded, or a neighbor has informed you your house has water inside, there are several steps you'll need to take to stay safe and recover well.

From where to call about flood insurance to handling belongings that got flooded, here are some tips for what to do in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. ― John Gallas

11 a.m. | Volusia County officials warn of scammers

Volusia County government officials are warning people about scams that proliferate after a storm, including at least one local incident that's already happened, according to a county news release.

"The Emergency Operations Center is aware that at least one local church was told by a non-(Federal Emergency Management Agency entity) that the church needed to pay $599 to apply for assistance," according to county officials. "This was a scam. Churches, agencies and individuals should contact FEMA directly. To repeat, FEMA will never ask for an application fee."

The county released the following tips:

After a hurricane, scammers often pose as relief effort agencies. To stay safe, don't click on or respond to links in emails if you can't verify the integrity of the message, county officials said.

When making donations to agencies or applying for disaster assistance, make sure the agency you are donating to is legitimate. When applying for disaster assistance, make sure you are dealing directly with FEMA. FEMA will never ask for an application fee. ― Staff report

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Live Monday updates on Ian: Damage total so far in Volusia exceeds $131 million