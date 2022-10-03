Read full article on original website
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
The Guardians Biggest Challenge Against The Rays
Welcome to the playoffs where nothing comes easy and only perfect will help you move on. This will provide challenges, especially for this young Guardians team. One challenge that the Guardians are set to go up against with the Rays is something that they've struggled with the entire season. That would be left-handed pitching.
Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders
Perhaps you've heard (at least 100 times) - the Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball, and one of the youngest teams in the sport over the last 30 years. All season long, it's been talked about how inexperienced this team is and whether or not that would allow them to stay relevant in the A.L. Central.
How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays
Well, that was a fun one! It's always a pretty good feeling going into game two of a playoff series with a lead and a win over your opponent's best pitcher. But looking back now that we've had time to let the excitement settle in, just did the Guardians manage to take game one of this series?
How Will the Phillies Utilize Sosa in the Postseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies have dealt with injuries all season long. Bryce Harper and Jean Segura each dealt with fractured fingers; Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos each had stints on the injured list. Even two of the Phillies' trade deadline acquisitions from just two months ago were already placed on the IL, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa.
Playoff Atmosphere Isn’t A Problem For Emmanuel Clase
There is nothing like playoff baseball! It can also be a lot of pressure between the large crowds, rally towels, and loud cheers in the stadium. Progressive Field was no exception to this today. This can be a lot for a young team even if it's taking place on their home turf. This didn't seem to affect the team very much, especially Emmanuel Clase.
Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?
On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
Lakers News: How Long Will Crypto.com Be Able To Sponsor Crypto.com Arena?
Are the Lakers' new arena sponsors Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, already in trouble?. Less than a year after Crypto.com shelled out an estimated $700 million for the naming rights to the home venue for the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings in downtown Los Angeles, it appears that the company is facing a tenuous long-term future.
Bullish Return: David Grubb Talks With Chris Conner About The Pelicans’ Preseason Opener
After what felt like the longest offseason in team history, the New Orleans Pelicans (and Zion Williamson) were back on the court Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Chris Conner of Boot Krewe Media joins me as we discuss our expectations for the preseason and what were the real takeaways for the Pels as they prepare for the Pistons on Friday.
Mariners win — dominant performance from pitcher Luis Castillo keys victory over Blue Jays
The Mariners secured their first postseason win in more than two decades Friday in Toronto. Seattle scored three runs in the top of the first, and added another in the fifth in an eventual 4-0 victory over the Blue Jays in the first game of the best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre.
Breakout Candidates in the Central Division
Every year, players break out all over the NHL. Sometimes, it’s young players making the jump to full-time NHL status and scoring at the rate expected of them. Other times, it's under-the-radar players who just find themselves in an opportune position with a new team. These aren’t rookies vying for the Calder – rather, they're players looking to prove they belong in their respective club’s plans.
NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team
When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Giants Inside Linebacker Tae Crowder Posts Impressive Week 4 Performance
Giants linebacker Tae Crowder shared his thoughts after a solid outing in the Giants’ 20-12 win against the Bears in Week 4. The New York Giants have been hoping for better inside linebacker play for a long time. With the team cutting ties with veteran linebacker Blake Martinez just before the start of the regular season, third-year linebacker Tae Crowder once again had to step up and be the main guy in the middle of the defense.
LeBron James to Own Las Vegas? Lakers Star’s Message to Adam Silver
DALLAS - Oh, it was an "exhibition,'' alright. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers this week played a preseason game in Las Vegas - a 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns, not a surprise given the state of the Lakers - and following LeBron putting on a show ... He put...
LeBron James References Clippers in Hilarious Hypothetical
View the original article to see embedded media. Throughout his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been the ultimate competitor. On a recent episode of The Stop, LeBron referenced the LA Clippers in a hilarious hypothetical that involved his mom. Following a discussion about the competitive...
Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?
The Vikings haven't played great football for much of this season, but they've done enough to be sitting comfortably at 3-1 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC through four games. That's a good place to be. This week presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to make some...
Matt Duchene Looks To Repeat Last Year’s Career-Best Season
As an NHL player, as it is in any walk of life, you don’t make it to your senior years without having a regret or two. Despite all those snazzy feel-good slogans and bold declarations of perfection, you’re lying to yourself if you claim you made it to grey-hair age and had absolutely no wishes for a second chance in certain situations.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
View the original article to see embedded media. It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season. The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the...
Pasco High grad signs on with NFL’s New England Patriots
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last spring.
