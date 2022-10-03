Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Former Louisiana elected officials tap their old campaign funds to buy sports tickets
Second in a two-part series. In Louisiana, stepping down from public office doesn’t necessarily mean leaving behind all the perks of the job. In 2020 and 2021, seven former elected officials used dormant campaign funds to purchase sports tickets they used after they were out of elected office, according to a review of campaign finance documents.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry first to launch campaign for governor
Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry launched his campaign for governor Wednesday, the first to officially enter the 2023 race to replace Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited after eight years in office. Though Landry's official announcement was Tuesday, he has been raising money for the race for...
