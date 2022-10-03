Read full article on original website
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo
As previously reported, a match between Andrade el Idolo and 10 was pulled from tonight’s AEW Rampage due to Andrade being sent home. That happened after a fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevera backstage at Dynamite, the result of a heated social media interaction between the two. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes the match was booked in order to take advantage of social media speculation about Andrade’s future. The match was set to be Andrade’s career in AEW vs. 10’s mask.
Note On Wrestler Possibly Returning On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that a returning wrestler was spotted at the Boston Airport earlier today, ahead of tonight’s Smackdown on FOX in Worcester, MA. Zelina Vega has been written into tonight’s show and has a new blonde-haired look. Zelina’s last WWE match was on the April 11 episode of...
2015 Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away, GoFundMe Set Up, WWE Comments
UPDATE 2: WWE has issued a statement following the passing of 2015 Tough Enough winner Sara Lee today. The company posted to Twitter to acknowledge Lee’s passing, writing:. “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.7.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and this is my second week doing the IMPACT review. This is the final IMPACT before their biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. Tonight, we have four matches on the card advertised along with a contract signing for the Knockouts Championship, so it promises to be an eventful evening. Let’s jump right in!
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is being promoted as the ‘season premiere’. The currently announced lineup includes:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. * Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa. * Roman Reigns and Logan...
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning
Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”
Kayla Braxton On Sami Zayn Being Most Entertaining Character In WWE, Impact The Bump Has Had On Her Career
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kayla Braxton discussed the impact The Bump has had on her career, Sami Zayn being the most entertaining character in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below. Kayla Braxton on the impact The Bump has had...
Ronda Rousey Plans To Change Her Look As An Homage To Roddy Piper And John Carpenter
Speaking on the most recent episode of The Baddest Stream on The Planet, Ronda Rousey indicated she plans to change her costuming in a referential homage to Roddy Piper’s film work (per Wrestling Inc). Piper appeared in the lead role for the John Carpenter film They Live in 1988, and Rousey stated she intends to alter her wardrobe from last month’s SmackDown as a nod to his work. You can read her statement and watch the complete episode below.
Update On Becky Lynch Following Injury Back in July
As previously reported, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her match with Bianca Belair at Summerslam this past July. She noted in an interview last month that she was recovering quickly. PWInsider reports that Lynch was backstage at the WWE RAW taping in Minnesota this past Monday. A separated...
Legado Del Fantasma Debut On WWE SmackDown, Joined By Zelina Vega
Legado Del Fantasma are officially on the Blue Brand, making their WWE Smackdown debuts on Friday. The trio of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro made their debut on tonight’s show, taking out their old rivals in Hit Row before unmasking alongside Zelina Vega. You can see a clip below.
WWE News: Matt Riddle Appears On After The Bell, Alexa Bliss Signing
– Matt Riddle is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, which released today and is described as follows:. “Matt Riddle returns to the podcast to discuss his highly anticipated match Inside the Fight Pit with Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee, and how his own brand has grown inside WWE. Corey welcomes new Raw announcer Kevin Patrick as guest co-host this week, and the guys discuss the card for WWE Extreme Rules and Kevin’s journey to WWE.”
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.07.22
Hey there people, another Friday night and another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the season premier (though the existence of a season tacitly implies an off season) of Smackdown. So naturally we’re getting a lot of quality stuff to hype the show, like Logan Paul! Because sweet sweet Saudi Blood Money calls, and they’re still building his program with Roman Reigns. On the wrestling side of things we’re set for a rematch, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental title against Sheamus again. These two had a classic bout at Clash at the Castle and now they’re running it back and I, for one, can’t wait. Tonight is technically the go home show for Extreme Rules, an event so forgettable this year they waited until the last 10 days or so to actually fill out the card. But on that card we’ll get Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan again, and those two had a pull apart brawl last week so this week there will probably be some kind of continuation. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are headed for a Strap Match, and might have one more interaction tonight to sell it. I’m optimistic bout Drew and Kross, though optimism bites me in the butt more often than not. We’ve also got Ricochet taking on Solo Sikoa after Solo wiped out Madcap Moss with hip attacks last week. So that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
Join 411’s Live AEW Battle of the Belts IV Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here tonight as we’re in a second hour of AEW television. The company’s TNT special is airing tonight right after Rampage because why not? Tonight’s show has three matches as PAC defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta, Willow Nightingale looks to unseat Jade Cargill as TBS Champion, and FTR defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Gates of Agony. Should be a fun little show, and let’s just get right into it.
Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl, Status of Ace Steel
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the investigation into the brawl between CM Punk and Ace Steel with the Elite at AEW All Out has not concluded. The reason is because the investigation has been stalled due to threats of legal action. Nobody has been released yet, including Ace Steel, who was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega and thrown a chair. However, there’s no word on when anyone will come back to AEW, if they do.
