1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County,
Henry County Sheriff's Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in the Shorterville community.
Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox said the two were fighting over somewhere to sit when Tolbert went home to get a gun.
Then Tolbert came back and allegedly shot Cullins in the neck.
Tolbert then turned himself in to authorities, where Maddox said he is possibly facing capital murder charges.
