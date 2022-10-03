ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, AL

1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama

By Aaron Dixon
 4 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County,

Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in the Shorterville community.

Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox said the two were fighting over somewhere to sit when Tolbert went home to get a gun.

Then Tolbert came back and allegedly shot Cullins in the neck.

Tolbert then turned himself in to authorities, where Maddox said he is possibly facing capital murder charges.

Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville

He is currently in the Henry County Jail.

Comments / 56

Jerry Savage
4d ago

Over a damn seat! Really! Just let the guy have the seat! Things like this is why I love to go to work, and back home. I have 2 or 3 guys that I may visit now and then. And I definitely don't go to any barbecues and parties anymore.

Reply(8)
15
Snowflake Hunter
4d ago

This article must have been cut off. I don't see the part where their white oppressors are mentioned as the real cause of the violence.

Reply(3)
22
Linda Higginbottom-Barnes
4d ago

what is this world / society coming to when someone has to die over where they sit at a gathering /party?

Reply(1)
24
