Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Local businesses awarded in TSCC Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards
COLUMBIANA – Thirty tourism and recreation businesses operating in and around Shelby County were recognized during the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon held at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster introduces new Festival of Trees event
ALABASTER – A new event added to the city of Alabaster’s Christmas lineup will include The Festival of Trees beginning Dec. 2 and ending Jan. 2. City Human Resources Director Tracy Worley said she was challenged by Community Program Manager Morgan Lawley, Kristie Ellis and Councilman Jamie Cole to brainstorm ideas to expand the city’s Christmas lighting ceremony of the iconic water tower.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 261 set for widening project
PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
Shelby Reporter
Signal of the Season: The history behind Helena’s Pumpkin House
October signals the arrival of many things in Helena: the changing of the leaves, the various neighborhood Witches Rides and especially the return of the Helena Pumpkin House. Helena residents should be very familiar with the Pumpkin House. For the past three years, members of the city transform the pergola in the center of Old Town into a structure that screams of all things fall: Approximately 400 pumpkins from the Finley Ave. Farmers Market with twinkling string lights, scarecrows and more. Residents of the city are welcome to walk around and through the pergola, take photos, videos and make fun fall memories in the house’s month-long duration.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo’s Hometown Halloween set for Oct. 31
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo will hold its annual Hometown Halloween again this year downtown on Monday, Oct. 31. The public is invited to trick-or-treat on Main Street from 3:30-5 p.m. Business owners, community groups and college students are expected to appear to give out candy and other goodies to costumed carousers.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Swiss pocket knife was confiscated. Sept. 10. -Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson Intermediate School receives $10,000 grant toward PE equipment from BCBS
ALABASTER — Thompson Intermediate School was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield for the company’s Be Healthy School Grant Program. Since 2012, Blue Cross Blue Shield has awarded more than $2.5 million in 284 Be Healthy School Grants across 64 counties in Alabama, impacting more than 134,000 students.
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
Shelby Reporter
National Night Out returns for 2022
NORTH SHELBY – Residents had an opportunity to put a face to a badge during this year’s National Night Out at Heardmont Park. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents gathered at Heardmont Park from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate National Night Out, and get a chance to enjoy festivities while meeting local first responders.
Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town. During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the […]
Birmingham man struck, killed by Amtrak train identified
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after being struck by an Amtrak train. Marcus Del Lofton 40, of Birmingham, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at 15th Place Southwest at Pearson Avenue Southwest. He died shortly after. Birmingham police are investigating.
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 6 through Sept. 26
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 6-26: -Jaime Denise Dearman, of Birmingham, and Kip Lee Dearman, of Pelham. -Catherine Abigail Lovoy, of Calera, and Patrick Joseph Lovoy, of Maylene. -Sarah Gentry Otwell, of Helena, and Franklin Dixon Otwell, III, of Montevallo. -Austin Hunter Plata-Becerril, of...
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield
A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Sept. 18 through Sept. 27
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18 through Sept. 27. -Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree. -Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication. Sept. 20. -Rebecca Colburn Creel, 54, of Wilton, larceny/theft...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns for a second year
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns this month for its second year. The festival will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at the Chelsea Village Shopping Center on 10699 Old Hwy 280, Chelsea. The event...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Sept. 18 through Sept. 30
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18 through Sept. 30. -Information only from the 100 Block of Paddington Street (other/unknown). -Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Broken Bow Circle (residence/home). Stolen was assorted jewelry valued...
Woman struck, killed while walking in Fairfield identified
Money says that witnesses reported that the woman was walking in an unlit area of the roadway when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Village Living
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
Shelby Reporter
October Letter from the Library
Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Library in Helena!. Things at the library are busy with lots of new books and movies on the shelves and some great upcoming programs. We will once again be hosting “TeenTober” this year for our teen and tween visitors. “TeenTober” is a nationwide teen celebration hosted by libraries every October. The program promotes the innovative ways teen services help students and families learn new skills and pursue their interests. Helena Library events include a Mosaic Art Craft on Monday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m., an all-ages Board Game Fun event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a Crinkle Paper Craft for teens and tweens on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
