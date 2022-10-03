Read full article on original website
Baseball Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
American League Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
MLS Glance
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m. New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m. Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m. Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m. Toronto...
MLS・
Second-ranked Eastside Catholic comes in tied, leaves alone atop Metro League with win over No. 8 Garfield
SEATTLE - Two unbeaten football teams arrived at Memorial Stadium in Seattle for a Metro League showdown on Friday night. Only Eastside Catholic left unblemished. The second-ranked Crusaders dominated the second half, pulling away from a halftime tie with No. 8 Garfield to earn a 30-10 Metro ...
Rams Insider: These are the matchups that will decide winner of Rams-Cowboys
Curt Sandoval spoke with Joe Trahan from WFAA in Dallas about the Rams' upcoming game against the Cowboys.
NFL・
Payton Roth runs for 290 yards and 5 TDs, powers Jesuit past Westview in Metro League showdown of Top 10 teams
No. 5 Jesuit 52, No. 10 Westview 18 Payton Roth rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns, and the Crusaders turned aside the host Wildcats (1-5, 0-2 Metro League) in Northwest Portland. Jordan Fisher’s three-yard run gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead, but the Crusaders (5-1, 2-0) of Southwest ...
Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish
Final Score: NHS- 27 PHS- 21 Nolensville (8-0) stays undefeated as they beat Page (7-1) to take a commanding lead in the region. This game started out slow but picked up pace as time passed in this contest. The first quarter would end with a score of 0-0. The only action came from an Eric […] The post Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish appeared first on Wilson County Source.
