NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
Phillies-Cardinals game times, matchups and more
Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The Padres (89-72) are guaranteed the 5-seed. The Phillies (87-74) will finish as the 6-seed. This could prove...
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
NBC Sports
Cardinals cut Maxx Williams
The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced. The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday. Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception. The Cardinals have Zach...
NBC Sports
Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams
From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is. One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. "That’s a...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson entered medical tent
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent. Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
K.J. Hamler: I could have walked in to the end zone if final pass had been thrown to me
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored...
NBC Sports
What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what...
NBC Sports
Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice
The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
NBC Sports
NFL execs wonder if 49ers needed to trade up for Lance
The 49ers’ quarterback situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has proven how quickly things can change in the NFL. In less than eight months, San Francisco’s QB1 went from Garoppolo to Lance and then back to Garoppolo again. Now, with Lance out for the rest of the...
NBC Sports
Vikings activate Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly is back on the Vikings active roster. Connelly opened the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from last season’s torn ACL. He takes the roster spot of safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound leg fracture in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.
NBC Sports
Twitter erupts after Phillies’ improbable comeback win over Cardinals
The Fightin’ Phils lived up to their moniker in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. Down 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Phillies came roaring back with six runs. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the inning, but Philly still secured the 6-3 victory to send St. Louis to the brink of elimination.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata “dodged a bullet” with shoulder injury, could play Sunday
When Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata went for tests after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury, he was preparing to hear worse news than doctors delivered this week. Mailata told reporters on Thursday that he thought the injury was a serious one after his...
NBC Sports
Bosa recalls hilarious interaction with ref in Rams game
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa registered two sacks on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A few other times, it looked as if the Rams might have gotten away with a play that could easily have warranted a holding penalty. One play...
NBC Sports
Charles, Turner and Washington's changing of the (right) guard
The Commanders made a switch at right guard on the third possession of their Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys, as Saahdiq Charles was inserted into the lineup and Trai Turner took a seat. Soon after, Charles forced a Cowboys defender to take a seat, too. To cap off a...
NBC Sports
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
