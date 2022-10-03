ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Suspect in Rockford shootings is sent to federal prison on machine gun charge

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hubn3_0iK3UybV00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man connected to several shootings across Rockford has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on the charge of illegal possession of a machine gun.

As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Brooks admitted that he had used a “switch” device to turn a handgun into an automatic weapon.

Brooks was arrested in November 2021 after the police department’s Gang Crime Unit spotted him at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Cherryvale N. Blvd.

In February 2021, Brooks was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Brooks was arrested in June 2020 in connection with a shooting at Concord Commons apartments.

Prior to that, in April 2020, Brooks was arrested in the Orton Keyes housing project after police found a weapon in his car during a traffic stop.

The sentencing is part of a new Department of Justice program for punishing illegal firearm ownership, called Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 21

Maria Nolasco
4d ago

Good they’ll All need to do Time for being stupid and doing shootings they need to get a real job to get a life there’s a lot of kids everywhere and they’re innocent kids they take a bullet in there it’s because they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time but there’s kids in my neighborhood that are playing outside and get shot what are these people thinking God help us all

Reply(2)
8
T (that's it)
4d ago

Glockford spillover criminal from chiraq... probably on the criminal corridor staying with friends and family. 😠😡🤬👹

Reply
4
William Donahue
4d ago

yep you must face your consequences and so be it I hope he gets some help while he's in there

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tervarie Lottie, 34, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for being the head of a drug dealing operation in Rockford. Lottie was arrested after the FBI led a task force during a nine-month investigation, with help from several law enforcement agencies in the Stateline, in 2017. The individuals arrested […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orton Keyes
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Home invaders attack 77-year-old Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 77-year-old Freeport man was the victim of a home invasion after two men entered his house and attacked him, stealing his money. According to the Freeport Police Department, the crime happened in the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects entered the house […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Machine Gun#Sentencing#Housing Project#Violent Crime#Gang Crime Unit#Concord Commons#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2021 with outstanding warrants and gun charges was sentenced to federal prison on Monday. Thomas Brooks II, 20, of Rockford pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal firearm possession. A previously convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited to possess firearms. In the plea...
ROCKFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

Illinois school graduation shooter gets maximum sentence

DIXON, Ill. — A man will receive the maximum prison sentence allowable after pleading guilty to shooting at an Illinois high school graduation practice several years ago. It happened in 2018 at Dixon High School in Lee County, Illionis. Matthew Milby Jr. has been in state custody ever since...
DIXON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man charged with arson

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — John Sandusky, 42, has been arrested on charges that he started a fire at a house on Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 29th. According to the Dixon Police Department, officials responded to a house fire in the 400 block and were able to put the fire out. Police said evidence led […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy