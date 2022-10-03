Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Whitestown man arrested on criminal possession of a firearm
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) arrested Joshua Shannon, 44, of Whitestown, Friday night. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol the Road Patrol Unit received paperwork from Utica Family Court, which included concerning statements. With the information given to the Sheriff’s office, the (CIU) completed paperwork requesting Extreme Risk Protection Order through Oneida County Supreme Court. A temporary order was granted authorizing the Sheriff’s permission to search and secure all firearms.
WKTV
2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime. Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
WKTV
Inmate at Oneida County jail attacks corrections officer with spork, punches another
UTICA, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has attacked two corrections officers over the past two weeks, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says 29-year-old Raheem Thompson, of Utica, punched an officer several times in the head and upper body on Sept. 22....
WKTV
Police need help identifying Grand Larceny suspects
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – State Police in North Syracuse need help identifying two individuals who allegedly, used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Destiny Mall. The two individuals are wanted for questioning in a Grand Larceny Investigation. If anyone can recognize the individuals, State Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
WKTV
2 Rome maintenance workers sent to hospital after battery explodes at water pump station
ROME, N.Y. – Two maintenance workers were injured after a battery exploded while they were doing some testing at the City of Rome’s water pump station in Griffiss Business and Technology Park. Fire officials say the workers were testing pump motors and battery backup systems, and while swapping...
WKTV
Mountain Ice pledges to reimburse those who take the OC Civil Service Exam
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Entrepreneur Martin Zarnock of Mountain Ice has pledged to reimburse each prospective employee that takes the Correction Officer Civil Service exam this upcoming December. OCDSBA local 1249 with the Cooperation of Oneida County Government and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the partnership with Mountain Ice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
WKTV
Pet Food giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. – The Pet Food Outreach will be passing out canned cat food as well as canned and dry dog food on Oct. 7. The drive-thru will be located at the Parkway Rec Center, Upper Lot at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica. You can receive your pet food while staying right in your car from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
WKTV
New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
WKTV
New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
City of Rome holding Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome is holding a community-wide contest to see whose home has the spookiest, most creative, classiest and best overall decorations this Halloween season. Residents can enter by emailing their address and a photo of the outside of their home to Sarah Lokker, marketing...
WKTV
New Hartford Schools join Connected Family team
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Central School District officially became the 14th local school district to join the Connected Family team, Thursday. The announcement was commemorated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting held Thursday morning at the New Hartford High School. The Connected Community Schools (CCS) mission is...
WKTV
Oneida County 2023 budget proposal: Zero property tax levy increase for 10th year in a row
At his budget address Wednesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. touted a decade of zeros. His 2023 budget proposal carries zero property tax levy increase for the 10th year in the row. "What the message is when we say zero on the levy, that's why we always say zero...
WKTV
Oneida County 2023 budget address
Oneida County 2023 budget proposal: Zero property tax levy increase for 10th year in a row. At his budget address Wednesday, Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr. touted a decade of zeros. His 2023 budget proposal carries zero property tax levy increase for the 10th year in the row.
WKTV
Utica Zoo workers take steps to unionize citing high turnover rates, feeling unheard
UTICA, N.Y. – Workers at the Utica Zoo are seeking better working conditions and a stronger voice within the organization by moving to unionize with the Civil Service Employees Association. A group of more than two dozen zookeepers, veterinary technicians, animal specialists, groundskeepers and other employees are concerned over...
WKTV
Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company
UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
WKTV
$150,00 from AmeriCU will help support new ICAN Family Resource Center and children's museum
UTICA, N.Y. – AmeriCU Credit Union has committed $150,000 to the new ICAN Family Resource Center, which will also be the home of the new Utica Children’s Museum. The donation will contribute to the $14 million overall project, which will include site improvements, museum exhibit design and the addition of a rotunda at the building, located at 106 Memorial Parkway.
Comments / 0