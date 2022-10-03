ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Free breakfast program in effect at Pa. public schools

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvpBP_0iK3Ugxf00
school cafeteria Photo credit Lordn/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Last month Governor Tom Wolf announced the 1.7 million public and private school students across the Commonwealth will receive free breakfasts. Today is the day the Universal Free Breakfast Program begins and will continue through the end of this school year. Family income does not play a part in the 21.5 million dollar program, it is open to all students. The money for the program is from the previous year's School Food Services General Fund. Schools that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs will receive support from the program.

Comments / 1

Related
NewsRadio WILK

Pa. State Police warn you to be wary of a new scam

There's a new scam the Pennsylvania State Police are warning you about. There are criminals who are spoofing PSP phone numbers to try and steal from you. Here's how it works. You receive a call or text that shows it's from what appears to be a phone number related to the Pennsylvania State Police. The same thing can happen in email directing you to a phony website. The scammers are asking for you to send gift cards to pay for offenses or you will be arrested. PA State Police remind you they will never contact you in that manner and will never ask for gift cards for payment at any time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

UGI increase on the way

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission today approved a joint settlement that will mean a 40 percent smaller natural gas distribution rate increase for customers served by UGI Utilities. The increase will be phased in with a two-step process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

Pa. Driver's license getting security and design upgrade

As part of ongoing security enhancements, PennDOT has begun to phase in the design and enhance the security features of its driver license and identification card products. The new licenses have begun to be transitioned and are expected to be available in all PennDOT facilities over the next four year renewal cycle. Beginning May 3rd, 2023, all Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally acceptable identification to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre official not guilty of animal abuse

Wilkes Barre City Controller Darren Synder was found not guilty of animal cruelty charges after his appearance in Central Court Tuesday. Snyder had been accused of animal cruelty for allegedly hitting, slapping and yanking on his dogs leashes while he walked them along South Main Street last month. A video was taken at the time by a witness. Magisterial Judge David Barilla viewed that video and after hearing attorney arguments, made the not guilty ruling. Snyder still has a hearing later this month on a animal cruelty citation filed last month by Wilkes University police in a separate incident.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Special needs playground vandalized in Luz. Co.

Vandals damaged the Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park in Wilkes Barre. Donations have been used to build the playground which has not yet opened. Wilkes Barre Mayor George Brown says there will now be new measures such as lighting and security cameras installed at the site and extra police patrols will be in the area. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wilkes Barre Police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
592
Followers
316
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy