Free breakfast program in effect at Pa. public schools
Last month Governor Tom Wolf announced the 1.7 million public and private school students across the Commonwealth will receive free breakfasts. Today is the day the Universal Free Breakfast Program begins and will continue through the end of this school year. Family income does not play a part in the 21.5 million dollar program, it is open to all students. The money for the program is from the previous year's School Food Services General Fund. Schools that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs will receive support from the program.
