ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini says a debt crisis is already here and a hard landing before year end is now the baseline scenario

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2f6r_0iK3UafJ00
Nouriel Roubini AP Images
  • There are signs a debt crisis is forming and the economy is headed for a hard landing, Nouriel Roubini says.
  • Roubini predicted a deep recession and a 40% fall in the stock market by the end of the year.
  • He has warned that a wide range of shocks will have dire effects on global economies.

There are signs that a debt crisis has already started taking shape, and a hard landing of the economy before the end of the year is now the baseline scenario, according to top economist Nouriel Roubini.

Roubini, who has earned the nickname "Dr. Doom" for his pessimistic views on markets and the economy, has warned of a looming debt and inflationary crisis for about a year. Previously, he predicted it would lead to a Frankenstein-style recession by the end of 2022, mixing the worst aspects of 1970s stagflation and the 2008 financial crisis.

And the signs of that financial meltdown are finally emerging, Roubini said, who referred to a hard landing as the baseline scenario in an op-ed for Project Syndicate on Monday.

"Signs of strain in debt markets are mounting … the crisis is here," Roubini said, referring to recent moves by central bankers to stem market volatility. After being upended by a new national tax plan last week, the Bank of England began snapping up government bonds to stabilize its debt market. Additionally, high-yield bond spreads, long-term bond rates, and other indicators are flashing warnings that more volatility is likely, with the US 10-year Treasury briefly topping 4% last week for the first time since 2008.

Those warnings have largely stemmed from built-up supply shocks and inflationary pressures over the past several years, such as ultra-loose monetary policy of the pandemic, China's lockdown restrictions, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has cause energy prices to go haywire.

"Everyone now recognizes that these persistent negative supply shocks have contributed to inflation, and the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the US Federal Reserve have begun to acknowledge that a soft landing will be exceedingly difficult to pull off," Roubini warned.

Powell himself has grown bearish, switching to talk of a "softish landing" with "some pain." And the US has never achieved a soft landing with over 5% inflation and sub-5% unemployment since World War II, Roubini pointed, calling the hopes for a mild recession "delusional."

The stagflationary-debt crisis Roubini predicts could lead stocks to plunge 40%.

"[The] most forward-looking indicators of economic activity in advanced economies point to a sharp slowdown that will grow even worse with monetary-policy tightening. A hard landing by year's end should be regarded as the baseline scenario," he warned.

Comments / 9

Basset 2022
4d ago

This was all avoidable. Trump handed Biden an economy with 6% growth. It's now less than 2% and shrinking. Trump gave us the lowest poverty rate in history ,highest median household income in history, lowest unemployment rates for latinos blacks Asians and women in history, no wars, lowest gas prices in decades, lowest inflation in decades, and lowest interest rates in decades. The media told us Biden was a moderate and competent. They lied.

Reply
10
Pete Spurgeon
4d ago

Ol'Joe will get the treasury presses working overtime printing money & Jerome stirred ' in the admin. direction.

Reply
3
Related
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nouriel Roubini
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Linus Business#Business Economics#Debt Crisis#Us Federal Reserve#Already Here#Business Personal Finance#Project Syndicate#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

81K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy