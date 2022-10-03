ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

This is the Instagram post that got Kim Kardashian in hot water with the SEC — leading to a $1.26 million settlement payment

By Travis Clark
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6l7X_0iK3UZjS00
Kim Kardashian at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian recently found herself in hot water with the Securities and Exchange Commission by posting this story to her 330 million Instagram followers in June 2021.

"Are you guys into crypto????," said the post, which had a link to the EthereumMax website. "This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token! A few minutes ago Ethereum Max burned 400 trillion tokens — literally 50% of their admin wallet giving back to the entire E-Max community."

The SEC said on Monday that Kardashian failed to disclose how much she was paid for the Instagram post promoting EMAX tokens, a crypto asset sold by EthereumMax, in violation of federal securities laws.

What got Kardashian in trouble is that she only included the hashtag "#Ad" at the bottom of the post — not a lengthier disclosure mentioning how much she was paid.

While celebrities and influencers have long used disclosures like "#Ad" to tell audience that a post is sponsored or paid for, the disclosure requirements for promoting cryptocurrencies and tokens, which are considered securities by the SEC, are more strict.

"The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion," said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC's enforcement division. "Investors are entitled to know whether the publicity of a security is unbiased, and Ms. Kardashian failed to disclose this information."

Kardashian was paid $250,000 to publish the post, according to the agency. She's agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle the charges, the SEC announced. She also agreed not to promote any crypto assets for three years.

As part of the settlement, Kardashian has not admitted to or denied the SEC's allegations.

"Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter," her lawyer told Insider in a statement. "She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Markets Insider

Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28

Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Sec#Ethereummax
Markets Insider

Read Elon Musk's letter to Twitter saying he'll honor the original $44 billion deal if there's an 'immediate' end to their court battle

Lawyers for Elon Musk on Tuesday sent Twitter a letter offering again to acquire the company for $44 billion, and looking for a quick to end months of litigation. Sent late on Monday by Musk lawyer Mike Ringler at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and filed confidentially with the Delaware Court of Chancery the following day, the letter is a straightforward renewal of Musk's April agreement to take Twitter private at $54.20 per share. The letter is being reviewed by Twitter lawyers and the deal seems likely to be accepted.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Markets Insider

Pressure was lifted from sterling as the UK government announced a U-turn on its tax plans that had sent the pound to new lows. Here's what to know.

Following a week of chaos sparked by the UK government's mini budget, the pound got some relief yesterday, climbing off of recent lows against the dollar. Good morning, readers. I'm Hallam Bullock, Insider's newsletter editor, reporting from London this week while Phil Rosen is out. Spare a thought for us...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

81K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy