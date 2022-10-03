ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek public's help in search for Newfoundland teen

By David Mazzenga, Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
Police are on the lookout for a teen who went missing from Newfoundland, Wayne County Saturday night.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Jillian Dunaway, 15, ran away from her mother's residence around 10 p.m. on October 1.

Dunaway is described as a white female with dark brown wavy hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing in her left nostril. She stands approximately 5'2" and weighs around 115 pounds. Her last known outfit was a maroon hoodie, black sweatpants and black slides. She may also be carrying a blue purse or backpack.

Police believe an adult helped Dunaway run away, and she may be with a juvenile male. They believe she is somewhere in the Newfoundland/Greentown area of Wayne and Pike Counties.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts are asked to contact PSP Honesdale Barracks at 570-253-7126.

