Where can the public get medical care in Lee and Collier counties?

Here are places to get medical care in Southwest Florida. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lee County

Mobile health clinic

A mobile health clinic is set up at Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The clinic is currently open 24 hours a day providing urgent care services. Additional locations are expected to open in the coming days, please visit www.LeeGov.com/Storm for updates.

Field hospital:

A mobile field hospital with 100 beds and an emergency department located at the Edison Mall in the former Sears building is open for services. It will serve the general public, providing diagnosis and treatment of a variety of issues routinely seen at traditional hospitals. Residents should continue to call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

Millennium Physician Group walk-in medical centers opened Sunday, Oct. 2

· Lee County: 13813 Metro Pkwy., Fort Myers noon - 5 p.m.

Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida

The outpatient centers have resumed limited medical and dental services at the following locations. The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2232 Grand Avenue Ft. Myers

3415 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

316 Del Prado Blvd. Cape Coral

11921 Saradrienne Lane, Bonita Springs

930 South Main St. Labelle

Disaster medical team at Gulf Coast Medical Center

A disaster medical team will be in place at Gulf Coast Medical Center soon to allow residents wider access to emergency services. The hospital is located at 13681 Doctors Way, Fort Myers.

Additional disaster medical teams are located at Cape Coral Hospital, 636 Del Prado Blvd S, and at Lee Memorial Hospital, 2776 Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers.

The sites will supplement the hospital’s emergency department by providing emergency and urgent care.

Access Lee TeleHealth by phone

For those individuals without internet access, you can utilize Lee TeleHealth by phone. Call 855-635-1393 and they will coordinate a phone visit with a physician for you. As a reminder, Lee TeleHealth is free for the foreseeable future. This service is also accessible from a smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam by visiting https://www.leetelehealth.org/landing.htm.

A list of outpatient facilities run by Lee Health that are open can be found by visiting https://www.leehealth.org/ . This includes Lee Physician Group locations.

All hours 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. To schedule appointments with a provider, call 239-216-9071. To schedule an appointment for an outpatient procedure, call 239-349-3182.

Convenient care locations

· Lee Convenient Care at Page Field opened Saturday, Oct. 1, and will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. The address is 4771 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL

· Lee Convenient Care at Pine Island Road reopened Sunday, October 2, and will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. The address is 1682 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL

Collier County

Millennium Physician Group walk-in center at 400 Eighth Street N. Hours are 10 a.m to 4 p.m.



NCH Healthcare System has partnered with AmericanWell (Amwell) to provide free virtual care services for two weeks as a resource to our community.

NCH Virtual Care can be accessed online by anyone in the community at no cost, 24-hours per day, 7-days a week.

Neighborhood Health Clinic

The nonprofit clinic for low income and uninsured residents resumed normal operations Monday. The address is 88 12th St N.

Emergency rooms

NCH hospitals are open for emergency patients only and the hospitals are not shelters.

Surgery

Outpatient elective procedures resumed Monday. Inpatient elective procedures scheduled for both NCH Hospitals are postponed until Wednesday.

Patient visitation has resumed.

All patients are allowed two visitors.

Immediate Care

Vanderbilt Immediate Care is open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bonita Immediate Care will open Monday, October 3, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m

Outpatient Facilities

Reopen on Tuesday, October 4.

OPIS at NCH Baker Hospital is open.

NCH Physician Group Practices

Most practices will reopen on Tuesday, October 4. A full list of practices will be posted on Monday, October 3.

Community Blood Center

Platelet donations are by appointment only 239-624-4130, at the NCH Community Blood Center housed on the first floor of the NCH Business Center building: 1100 Immokalee Rd. Naples, FL 34110.

Call the blood drive hotline, 239-624-6505 for additional blood drive information as it becomes available.

Healthcare Network

Healthcare Network has resumed operations at its locations. Go to https://healthcareswfl.org/ .

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 239.658.3000 to schedule or make an appointment. Telehealth services are also be available.

Internet access

For individuals who do not have internet at home, the NCH Employee Medical Center in the Greentree Plaza will be open Monday, Oct. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for patients to come in and use Wi-Fi and/or NCH iPads to make virtual visits with Amwell.

Patients with internet capability can visit NCHmd.org/virtualcare and use the coupon code NCH (all capital letters).

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Where can the public get medical care in Lee and Collier counties?