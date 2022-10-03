Buchholz's Emerson Miller sets all-time 5K cross country record at meet in Georgia

Buchholz senior Emerson Miller set an all-time 5 kilometer cross country area best on Saturday at the Asics Alexander Cross Country meet in Fairburn, Georgia.

Miller’s time of 14:57.41 was the first time an area runner has run under 15 minutes and shattered the previous best time of 15:10 run by Buchholz’s Chris Godwin in 2010. Godwin was a national cross country championship qualifier in 2011. The only other area athlete to qualify for the national cross country championship was Michael Anderson of P.K. Yonge in 2006. Anderson ran 15:12 for 5 kilometers that year.

High school cross country:Buchholz's Emerson Miller second at Horse Park invite in Ocala

Rocky Hansen of Christ School in Arden, NC, won the race in 14:20.90 setting a North Carolina State record and recording the fastest time in the nation this year. Miller's time was 44th fastest national time this year.

Miller’s previous best was 15:27.84 set on December 4, 2021.

Miller’s time was the 18th fastest 5-kilometer cross country time ever run in Florida High School history, according to flrunners.com. Florida high school athletes began to run the 5 kilometer distance in 2002. They had previously run 3 miles.