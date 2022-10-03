Cuyahoga Falls prepares to upgrade clubhouse at city-operated golf course

Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year or so.

Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course at 1621 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

With the city greenlighting the sale of $550,000 notes to help pay for the upgrades, the next step will be to solicit bids for the project, said Kelli Crawford-Smith, the director of neighborhood excellence, communications and community outreach department.

The cost of the project is being spread out over two years, said Crawford-Smith, with $550,000 coming from the parks and recreation levy this year, and the balance of the cost paid for with the notes next year. The final cost has yet to be determined.

Planned improvements, which could start in late fall with a tentative finish time of 10 months, include an 1,800-square-foot expansion. Other upgrades include installing new electrical and HVAC systems, plus a new roof, doors and windows. The sidewalks cart path that goes around the facility will be replaced.

"Currently there is a small pro shop, snack bar and seating area," Crawford-Smith said. "The renovated clubhouse will offer larger versions of these things, along with an expanded menu and bar offerings."

The city also will see a new electric department building in the future.

Plans call for the department to move from its space on Bailey Road to a new 50,000 square foot structure at 222 Cochran Road. The building would be constructed on an 8-acre vacant lot, said Rob Kurtz, planning director.

Anthony Zumbo, the city's service director, said that bids on the project will hopefully be advertised this coming spring.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com