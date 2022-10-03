ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

WSMV

Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
ABINGDON, VA
fox17.com

Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
NASHVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN

