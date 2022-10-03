Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred Saturday night after the festival, and all four members on the […]
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
2 accused vehicle thieves injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
Officials closed a portion of Nolensville Pike in South Nashville after two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
Body found inside burning car at Wilson County boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
Rutherford County Firefighters discovered a victim inside who they say died at the scene.
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
fox17.com
Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
3 teens arrested in connection with multiple shootings; 7 guns seized
Three teens were arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple shootings throughout Nashville, according to Metro police.
