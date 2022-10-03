ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Ocala Fire Rescue unveils new rescue unit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire rescue officials are welcoming a new unit. The Station 5 crew known as the “Sleepless Knights” held a push-in event for their new Rescue 5. They were joined by fellow firefighters and city leaders. The event marked an official beginning of service...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication. George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield. Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages

An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash

A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
ocala-news.com

Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel

A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Technical services crew at OPD donated bikes to Brother’s Keeper

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A section of the Ocala police Department donated bicycles to an outreach ministry. The technical services crew helped donate 45 bicycles to Brother’s Keeper. The bikes were either recovered property or were evidence at one point, meeting the requirements to be disposed of. Instead, the...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders

OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL

