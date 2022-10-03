Read full article on original website
Michigan lawmakers recognize Cherry Hut's centennial year
The Cherry Hut was recognized by the state of Michigan for 100 years of serving customers at its Beulah location.
Impact100 Traverse City awards $336,000 in local grants
Impact100 Traverse City awards $336,000 in local grants to three nonprofits.
Benzie Central students participate in Rotary's Service Above Self Day
Benzie Central seventh-grade students participate in Sunrise Rotary's Service Above Self Day.
Canoe trip gives Benzie County students first-hand salmon experience
The annual canoe trip down the Lower Platte River is the start of the Salmon in the Classroom program.
Cat condos installed at Benzie County Animal Shelter
Homeless cats in Benzie County will be a bit more comfortable waiting for their "forever home" at the Benzie County Animal Shelter.
Fall Festival soup contest brings crowds to Beulah
Beulah Park was filled with pumpkins and hungry visitors looking to see what soups area cooks were presenting during the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
Showing their school spirit
Beznie County was full of school spirit during the last weekend of September as both Benzie County Central and Farnkfort-Elberta Area Schools held their homecoming celebrations.
Rain gardens, storm chambers planned to keep pollutants from Crystal Lake
A collaboration between the village of Beulah and several area organizations is closer to putting plans in motion to keep pollutants and bacteria out of Crystal Lake.
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
Q&A with Benzie County Central Schools new teachers
It's been almost a month since school has started at Benzie County Central Schools and some new instructors are easing into the school-year routine.
recordpatriot.com
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
HONOR — A 33-year-old Honor man was arrested on Oct. 5 for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police. Additional charges are being sought in Benzie County against the man and a 37-year-old Grawn woman for carrying a concealed handgun, possession of heroine and suboxone, possession of an unregistered handgun and felony possession of a handgun.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools' new teachers
The Benzie County Record Patriot reached out to the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools to find out more about them.
Homemade bomb discovered during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police discovered a homemade bomb while conducting a traffic stop last month in Blair Township. According to police, troopers with MSP observed two vehicles in a parking lot of a business in Blair Township around 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 28. The troopers believed a drug transaction was taking place.
Benzie orchestra honors former member at last concert of season
The final performance for the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra will feature the music of Bob James and other musical selections.
Interested in a construction career? Free training is available
Interested in a construction career? Attend an information session on Oct. 6 to learn about the free 12-week Heavy Highway Construction Training Program.
Celebrate fall in Frankfort with parades, giant pumpkins
Visitors to Frankfort's Fall Festival can see a giant pumpkin crush a car, costumed dogs on parade and participate in a cornhole tournament.
Seven organizations share $111,000 from community foundation
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awards $111,000 in grants to seven organizations.
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
Beulah farm provided celery, onions for northern Michigan, Wisconsin
It might not be obvious when driving through Beulah or walking through the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve that it was once home to one of the biggest farms in northern Michigan.
