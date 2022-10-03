VB Roundup: Bronson finishes runner-up at home Polish Classic

BRONSON, MI. — The Bronson Lady Viking Volleyball team hosted numerous teams from around Michigan on Saturday for their annual Polish Classic Volleyball Invite.Bronson came away with runner-up honors, taking second place in their home tournament after falling to Watervliet in the championship.

“We played three matches that went to the tie-break set, which is great for us to get those 15 point games in, and we were able to win two of them,” said Bronson head coach Jean LaClair. “We had a gym full of very competitive teams which forced us to step up our game throughout the day, it was a fun day of volleyball! And a great thanks to our officiating crew, who worked with only three officials the entire day as one stayed home sick!”

In total, the dynamic Bronson offensive attack recorded nearly 150 total kills, led by middle blocker Payton Springstead who had a team high 56 kills to go along with 13 blocks and three digs.

Sophomore Aubree Calloway also had a monster game at the net, unleashing 42 kills while adding a team high 20 blocks to go along with 11 digs.

Aleah Brackett also put together a superb tournament, recording 16 kills to go along with seven aces, 45 digs, and 16 blocks.

Also hitting double digits in kills was Kaylee Wilber who had 16 kills, a team high eight aces, and 63 digs.

Leading the defensive effort for the team was senior libero Haylie Wilson who had a team high 73 digs to go along with three aces and one kill.

Junior setter Brealyn Lasky led an efficient offense throughout the tournament, recording nine kills, a team high eight aces, a team high 119 assists, 48 digs and five blocks.

Also adding to the Bronson effort was Ciara Blankenship with 17 digs; Jaiden Hayes with four digs; Kennedy Clemens with five kills, 27 digs and three blocks; and Mya Webb with one dig.

Bronson will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Union City for a key Big 8 conference match up.

Coldwater finishes 1-1 at weekend tri-meet

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Volleyball team hosted a weekend tri-meet on Saturday, facing off with teams from Eaton Rapids and Schoolcraft. Coldwater finished 1-1 on the day, defeating Eaton Rapids in four sets by scores of 19-25, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-12 before falling to a very good Schoolcraft team in four sets, falling by scores of 9-25, 25-19, 17-25 and 14-25.

Leading the Coldwater attack at the net was Mackenzie Scheid who had a team high 25 kills to go along with a team high seven aces. Scheid also added six blocks and 24 digs.

Violet Waltke led the team in digs from her libero position with 26 while also adding a team high seven aces. Emma Porter knocked out a team high seven aces as well while also adding 10 digs.

Freshman setter Maren DeBeau continues to improve each time on the court, this weekend recording 60 assists and 17 digs.

Brooklyn Kerry led the team in blocks for perhaps her best effort of the season, recording nine blocks and eight kills.

The duo of Mya Porter and Jaleah Sloan both notched double digit kills, with Porter knocking out 15 kills while Sloan added 13 kills.

Coldwater will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Jackson to face Northwest in another Interstate 8 conference match up.