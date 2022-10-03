ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises

Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed. Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.
Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction

Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
dmagazine.com

Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction

As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
freightwaves.com

ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas

ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
WFAA

Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles

DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It’s...
KLST/KSAN

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
virtualbx.com

Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth

Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
