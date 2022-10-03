Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the 10 States Where Renters Are Most Behind on Payments — and High-Cost California Didn't Make the List
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises
Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed. Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction
Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
police1.com
After PD's ‘car salesman’ recruitment video goes viral, applications roll in
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas police officer, Buddy Calzada, sat down recently to discuss the success of a viral Fort Worth Police Department recruitment video that had viewers wanting to “come on down.”. "Our number-one job was to get the attention of people and have recruits sign up,...
dmagazine.com
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
freightwaves.com
ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas
ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As California Stimulus Checks of Up to $1,050 Start to Go Out, Here's What You Need to Know
California on Friday began deploying one-time payments that will benefit up to 23 million California residents in the largest program of its kind in the state's history. The highest amount, $1,050, will go to married couples with a dependent and $150,000 or less in income. Here's what we know about...
Dallas business goes viral on TikTok for Mexican-inspired candles
DALLAS — As the garage doors opened and the light shined through a new warehouse in Mesquite, Grecia Alfaro smiled ear to ear. In September, roughly two years after starting a candle business in her 700sq. ft. apartment, Alfaro expanded her business from her home to a warehouse. "It’s...
nypressnews.com
Investors bought more than half of all homes sold last year in these 21 DFW zip codes
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Even as the housing market starts to cool, in many neighborhoods in North Texas it remains hot for investors. According to data from the real estate research firm CoreLogic, nearly one out of every three homes sold in the Dallas – Fort Worth area in August was bought by an investor.
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Firefighter Hurt in Large Warehouse Fire Fueled by Hand Sanitizer
A massive fire that swept through a warehouse near downtown Fort Worth and sent one firefighter to the hospital Thursday night will likely keep burning for several more hours, fire officials say. The Fort Worth Fire Department said dispatchers received multiple calls at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday about a large...
One-way fares as low as $29: Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announces major winter sale
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced one of its biggest sales of the year, a winter sale with fares as low as $29 for a one-way trip.
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
SNAP benefits get $329M boost, helping to feed families through October
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October. The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million. According to a news release from […]
