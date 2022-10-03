Morning crash causing delays on I-10
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – An early morning crash on I-10 is causing traffic delays.
According to reports, a crash on I-10 west between Evangeline Thruway and University occured around 7:30 a.m. Lafayette Police said four vehicle were reported to be involved in the crash. There are reports of minor injuries.
I-10 is still open but there will be traffic delays.
