Morning crash causing delays on I-10

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – An early morning crash on I-10 is causing traffic delays.

According to reports, a crash on I-10 west between Evangeline Thruway and University occured around 7:30 a.m. Lafayette Police said four vehicle were reported to be involved in the crash. There are reports of minor injuries.

I-10 is still open but there will be traffic delays.

