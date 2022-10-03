ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Road safety features on highway from Belfield to Watford City now in place

By Keith Darnay
 4 days ago

WATFORD CITY ( KXNET ) — A Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City is now complete, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The 70-mile stretch of highway now includes additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober, and distraction-free. In addition to these signs, pavement markings will be more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.

Three other sections of North Dakota highways are designated as Safety Corridors: Highway 85 from Watford City to Highway 68; Highway 52 from Brooks Junction to Velva; and Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn.

Since being introduced in 2019, data from these North Dakota corridors indicate:

  • Total crashes in three corridors since installation have decreased by approximately 30%.
  • Crash rates in all three corridors have decreased.
  • Total crashes involving speed decreased by approximately 50% in all three corridors.

Safety Corridors are part of the state’s Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

